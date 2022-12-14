Global Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Market Report 2022-2030: Industry-specific AI Platforms on the Rise, Cloudification Strategy, Rising DERs and Smart Devices, Evolution of Digital Intelligence

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study sheds light on market dynamics, including growth drivers/restraints and trends, that will impact utilities' digitalization initiatives, especially MWM solution development during the forecast period. The publisher presents analysis based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders across the globe.

This research service analyzes the global mobile workforce management (MWM) market's growth from 2023 to 2030, including regional market revenue forecasts (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, and Rest of the World).

MWM products are off-the-shelf software solutions developed to efficiently manage activities and utility field representatives that are off-premises.

MWM solutions' wide-ranging functionalities include dispatching resources, tracking resources, streamlining the allocation of resources, and logging service orders. MWM liaise with other utility systems, including customer information, distribution management, outage management, and other enterprise-wide asset management systems for increased efficiency.

It also presents potential growth opportunities for solution providers and offers strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.

Key Issues Addressed

How is the global MWM market revenue growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What factors are likely to impact the market's growth during the forecast period?

Which regions are likely to register strong growth during the forecast period?

Who are the key competitors in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

Research Scope

Segmentation

3. Key Trends

Cloudification Strategy Paramount to Drive Digital Transformation

Industry-specific AI Platforms on the Rise

Evolution of Digital Intelligence Solutions in Security Operations

Rising DERs and Smart Devices along the Network Demanding Industry-specific Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - China

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Rest of the World

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the MWM Market

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Beyond SaaS - Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Will Streamline Implementation of Digital Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthen Cloud Computing Capabilities to Streamline Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Internet Connectivity to Accelerate MWM Adoption

