Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market, 2019-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 69.5% Propelled by Strategic Public-private Partnerships; Global Revenues are Expected to Hit $34.5 Billion by 2030

The study aims to analyse and forecast the global MaaS market outlook and technology trends for 2018. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is turning out to be a game-changer for the shared mobility industry. The concept which combines all forms of shared transportation including public transit modes such bus systems, trains, metro rail, and private mobility options such as carsharing, ridehailing, DRT, and micro-mobility enables users to leverage a unified and holistic mobility platform to plan, book, and pay for their trips in the most efficient and flexible manner. In the coming years, MaaS solutions are also expected to evolve into a more complex urban mobility operating system that will utilize and operate based on city data.



This study analyses the global MaaS market from multiple facets to unravel the key market drivers, market restraints, and growth opportunities that exist for companies and key stakeholders to act upon in the near future.



The base year for the study is 2018 and 2019 to 2030 is the forecast period.



Growth analysis, competitive landscape and future technology trends have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment involving MaaS market players (Moovel, Whim, GVH). Over a short time-span, the market for MaaS has evolved at a rapid pace. MaaS providers today offer a host of capabilities which include multi-modal transport options, flexible journey planning, integrated in-app ticketing and payments, and increased levels of responsiveness through active use of latest technologies.



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Trends Impacting Urban Mobility

Mobility-as-a-Service Definition

The Untapped Market Potential in the Global Mobility Market

Market Potential for MaaS Operators

Evolution of MaaS Market

MaaS Market - Ecosystem

MaaS Value Proposition

Competitive Benchmarking of MaaS Operators

MaaS Market - Critical Success Factors

Positive Success Indicators Attracting Stakeholders

MaaS Typical Trip Use Cases

MaaS - New Market Entrants

Investments/Acquisitions in the MaaS Market

Autonomous Vehicles and MaaS

Market Open for New Investments and Strategic Partnerships for Integration of AVs in MaaS

Blockchain Meets MaaS

Blockchain in MaaS - Use Cases

Key Findings and Future Outlook

4. Market Overview

Mobility-as-a-Service Market Overview

MaaS Poised to Streamline Urban Mobility

Requirements for Successful MaaS Operation

Competitive Benchmarking of MaaS Operators

MaaS Operators - Partner Landscape

Positive Success Indicators Attracting Stakeholders

Operating Systems for Urban Mobility

MaaS - How Would Pricing Evolve in the Future

Future Blueprint for MaaS Deployment - User Perspective

Examples of Pricing Packages by MaaS Operators

MaaS Operator - Revenue Sources

MaaS - Typical User Profiles

Household Expenditure on Transport for Select Countries

Incentivizing Strategies for MaaS Operators

Evolving Towards Urban Mobility Operating System

MaaS Stakeholder Landscape

MaaS operator Revenue - Global

MaaS operator Revenue - Europe

MaaS operator Revenue - North America

MaaS Operator Revenue - LATAM

MaaS operator Revenue - Africa

MaaS operator Revenue - APAC

Daimler and BMW Future MaaS Ecosystem

REACH NOW - Multimodal Services

Moovels Technology and Service Offering

MaaS Global (Whim App) Success in Helsinki

MaaS Global - Whim App Profile

EMMA - TAM Profile

HERE Mobility Marketplace

Trafi Multimodal Solution

Uber in MaaS

Lyft's Plan for a Multimodal Future

Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

