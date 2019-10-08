Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market, 2019-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 69.5% Propelled by Strategic Public-private Partnerships; Global Revenues are Expected to Hit $34.5 Billion by 2030
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study aims to analyse and forecast the global MaaS market outlook and technology trends for 2018. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is turning out to be a game-changer for the shared mobility industry. The concept which combines all forms of shared transportation including public transit modes such bus systems, trains, metro rail, and private mobility options such as carsharing, ridehailing, DRT, and micro-mobility enables users to leverage a unified and holistic mobility platform to plan, book, and pay for their trips in the most efficient and flexible manner. In the coming years, MaaS solutions are also expected to evolve into a more complex urban mobility operating system that will utilize and operate based on city data.
This study analyses the global MaaS market from multiple facets to unravel the key market drivers, market restraints, and growth opportunities that exist for companies and key stakeholders to act upon in the near future.
The base year for the study is 2018 and 2019 to 2030 is the forecast period.
Growth analysis, competitive landscape and future technology trends have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment involving MaaS market players (Moovel, Whim, GVH). Over a short time-span, the market for MaaS has evolved at a rapid pace. MaaS providers today offer a host of capabilities which include multi-modal transport options, flexible journey planning, integrated in-app ticketing and payments, and increased levels of responsiveness through active use of latest technologies.
Key Issues Addressed
- How will the MaaS market evolve in 2018 and beyond?
- What are the key events affecting the growth of MaaS providers?
- Who are the key participants dominating the MaaS market?
- What are the key drivers and challenges for the growing MaaS market?
- What are the critical success factors for MaaS operators?
- What is the overview of the partner landscape of MaaS operators?
- What are the key innovations in the MaaS space? What new technologies are expected to emerge in the market?
- What are the typical use cases and how would the partner ecosystem expand?
- What are the addressable market opportunities for MaaS providers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Trends Impacting Urban Mobility
- Mobility-as-a-Service Definition
- The Untapped Market Potential in the Global Mobility Market
- Market Potential for MaaS Operators
- Evolution of MaaS Market
- MaaS Market - Ecosystem
- MaaS Value Proposition
- Competitive Benchmarking of MaaS Operators
- MaaS Market - Critical Success Factors
- Positive Success Indicators Attracting Stakeholders
- MaaS Typical Trip Use Cases
- MaaS - New Market Entrants
- Investments/Acquisitions in the MaaS Market
- Autonomous Vehicles and MaaS
- Market Open for New Investments and Strategic Partnerships for Integration of AVs in MaaS
- Blockchain Meets MaaS
- Blockchain in MaaS - Use Cases
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- MaaS Market Segmentation
4. Market Overview
- Mobility-as-a-Service Market Overview
- MaaS Poised to Streamline Urban Mobility
- Requirements for Successful MaaS Operation
- Competitive Benchmarking of MaaS Operators
- MaaS Operators - Partner Landscape
- Positive Success Indicators Attracting Stakeholders
- Operating Systems for Urban Mobility
- MaaS - How Would Pricing Evolve in the Future
- Future Blueprint for MaaS Deployment - User Perspective
- Examples of Pricing Packages by MaaS Operators
- MaaS Operator - Revenue Sources
- MaaS - Typical User Profiles
- Household Expenditure on Transport for Select Countries
- Incentivizing Strategies for MaaS Operators
- Evolving Towards Urban Mobility Operating System
- MaaS Stakeholder Landscape
5. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobility-as-a-Service Market
6. Market Sizing
- MaaS operator Revenue - Global
- MaaS operator Revenue - Europe
- MaaS operator Revenue - North America
- MaaS Operator Revenue - LATAM
- MaaS operator Revenue - Africa
- MaaS operator Revenue - APAC
7. Case Studies
- Daimler and BMW Future MaaS Ecosystem
- REACH NOW - Multimodal Services
- Moovels Technology and Service Offering
- MaaS Global (Whim App) Success in Helsinki
- MaaS Global - Whim App Profile
- EMMA - TAM Profile
- HERE Mobility Marketplace
- Trafi Multimodal Solution
- Uber in MaaS
- Lyft's Plan for a Multimodal Future
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- BMW
- Daimler
- GVH
- HERE Mobility
- Lyft
- Moovel
- ReachNow
- TAM
- Trafi
- Uber
- Whim
