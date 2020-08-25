Global Mobility as a Service Market 2020-2030 - Increasing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Are Major Growth Drivers

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility as a Service Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing, Train), Solution, Application, Transportation, Vehicle Type, Operating System, Business Model and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing urbanization and smart city initiatives is the significant factor for the growth of mobility as a service market globally

With 12 cities in the region ranking among the top 25 in the world, Europe continues to be the best positioned geographical area for smart cities. According to the European Commission, the smart cities project market is expected to exceed USD 2.00 trillion by 2025, with Europe speculated to have the highest investment globally. Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Vienna, Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, Berlin, and Helsinki have already initiated the development of smart city platforms. Besides, smart city initiatives, other factors driving the MaaS market include improving 4G/5G infrastructure and penetration of smartphones and the need for reduced CO2 emissions. However, the integration of various MaaS stakeholders and limited internet connectivity in developing countries will restrict the mobility as a service market in the coming years.

Peer-to-Peer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as people could use peer-to-peer services to rent out their vehicles when not in use in the future, which presents opportunities for growth

In a peer-to-peer (P2P) ride-sharing service, drivers use their own vehicles to provide a service to registered users via an app. Another model is peer-to-peer rentals where an owner rents out their vehicle. Various modes of transport can be integrated into one digital mobile app that covers the process from start to finish, including booking, trip planning, and electronic payment. For instance, Uber, a peer-to-peer transportation provider, is branching out into short-term car rental and public transit ticket purchasing. Similarly, Turo, a peer-to-peer rental company, enables private owners to rent out their cars to others. The company recently partnered with Porsche to launch a pilot program in San Francisco and Los Angeles that allows drivers to rent sports cars for around USD 100/day.

Journey planning segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period as the user is able to select the preferred mode of transportation

Journey planning involves providing journey options to users through a combination of real-time, predictive, and scheduled data based on a data algorithm. Journey planning includes providing a list of service offerings and combines the optimal use of transport modes based on user preferences and transport infrastructure. Thus, the user is also granted some level of personalization in terms of preference for transport mode and accessibility.



Technology platform segment is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2030

The technology platform segment is likely to command the largest market share through the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 as it provides integrated services for ride hailing, car sharing, micromobility, bus sharing, and train services. In July 2020, Google announced a digitization fund of USD 10 billion to boost India's digital economy. Google plans to enable affordable internet access for every Indian as the country has the second-highest number of internet users in the world. Such initiatives are expected to create immense opportunities for high-growth niche markets like mobility as a service market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Overview

7 Mobility as a Service Market, by Service Type

8 Mobility as a Service Market, by Business Model

9 Mobility as a Service Market, by Solution Type

10 Mobility as a Service Market, by Transportation Type

11 Mobility as a Service Market, by Vehicle Type

12 Mobility as a Service Market, by Application Type

13 Mobility as a Service Market, by Operating System

14 Mobility as a Service Market, by Region

15 Recommendations by the Publisher

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



Bridj

Citymapper

Communauto

Didi Chuxing

Europe

Grab

Lyft

Mobilityx PTE Ltd

Mobilleo (Fleetondemand)

Moovel Group (Reach Now)

Moovit

Qixxit

Share Now Gmbh

Skedgo

Smile Mobility

Splyt Technologies

Tranzer

Uber

Ubigo

Velocia

Whim (MaaS Global OY)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ggqvo



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

