Global Mobility Electrification Market Outlook to 2025: Electrification in the Era of COVID-19 & the Next Phase
This report focuses on how leading carmakers are developing and executing their strategies to lead the new era of electrified mobility. It also provides insights on how their model range and sales' mix by powertrain will change between 2015 and 2025 and what their market shares will be in electrified car sales in Europe, USA, China and Japan by 2025.
Geographical Coverage
- USA
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Global Powertrain Outlook 2025 & new electrified market dynamics
- Summary of carmakers' electrification roadmaps & rankings
- The impact of drivers of electrification vs technology and market readiness
- AFV penetration in 2019 in Europe, USA, China and Japan
- Electrification in the era of COVID-19 & the next phase
- Sustainable powertrains as a business proposition
2. China New Energy Vehicles Forecasts
- China's new era: From import to China-made EVs
- Chinese Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025
- NEV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025 in China
- Electrification Outlook in China up to 2025
- Market shares of leading brands in NEVs between 2019-25
- Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)
- Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)
- The growth outlook and market dynamics for BEV, PHEV and FCV
- Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in China
3. European Outlook for Electrified Vehicles
- The impact of COVID-19 on AFV sales in Europe
- The growth outlook for BEV, PHEV and FCV
- Key Figures for Sales of Passenger Cars in Europe During 2005-Q1'20
- European Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025
- European Electric & Hybrids Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025
- Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in Europe
- Market shares by brand between 2019 and forecast for 2025
- Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)
- Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)
- Hybrids (HEV)
- Other AFV: NGV and LPG
4. USA's Electrified Market
- Powertrain mix evolution
- Leaders vs losers
- Key Figures & Analysis of the U.S Car Market
- AFV Sales Status in the U.S in 2013-14
- US Light Vehicle (LV) Sales Forecast 2015-2025
- EV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-25 in the U.S
- Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in the U.S
5. Electrified Roadmaps of Major Carmakers
- Carmaker Electrification plans up to 2025
- Powertrain portfolio mix 2015-2025: ICE, MHEV, ECV and other AFV
- Audi
- BMW
- BYD
- Mercedes-Benz
- Porsche
- Tesla
- Volvo
