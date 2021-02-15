Global Mobility Electrification Market Outlook to 2025: Electrification in the Era of COVID-19 & the Next Phase

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobility Electrification Perspectives 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on how leading carmakers are developing and executing their strategies to lead the new era of electrified mobility. It also provides insights on how their model range and sales' mix by powertrain will change between 2015 and 2025 and what their market shares will be in electrified car sales in Europe, USA, China and Japan by 2025.

Geographical Coverage

USA

Europe

China

Japan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Global Powertrain Outlook 2025 & new electrified market dynamics

Summary of carmakers' electrification roadmaps & rankings

The impact of drivers of electrification vs technology and market readiness

AFV penetration in 2019 in Europe , USA , China and Japan

, , and Electrification in the era of COVID-19 & the next phase

Sustainable powertrains as a business proposition

2. China New Energy Vehicles Forecasts

China's new era: From import to China -made EVs

new era: From import to -made EVs Chinese Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025

NEV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025 in China

Electrification Outlook in China up to 2025

up to 2025 Market shares of leading brands in NEVs between 2019-25

Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)

The growth outlook and market dynamics for BEV, PHEV and FCV

Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in China

3. European Outlook for Electrified Vehicles

The impact of COVID-19 on AFV sales in Europe

The growth outlook for BEV, PHEV and FCV

Key Figures for Sales of Passenger Cars in Europe During 2005-Q1'20

European Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025

European Electric & Hybrids Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025

Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in Europe

Market shares by brand between 2019 and forecast for 2025

Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)

Hybrids (HEV)

Other AFV: NGV and LPG

4. USA's Electrified Market

Powertrain mix evolution

Leaders vs losers

Key Figures & Analysis of the U.S Car Market

AFV Sales Status in the U.S in 2013-14

US Light Vehicle (LV) Sales Forecast 2015-2025

EV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-25 in the U.S

Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in the U.S

5. Electrified Roadmaps of Major Carmakers

Carmaker Electrification plans up to 2025

Powertrain portfolio mix 2015-2025: ICE, MHEV, ECV and other AFV

Audi

BMW

BYD

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

Tesla

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmxps0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

