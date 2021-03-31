Global Mobility Solutions Achieves #2 Ranking in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, is proud to announce it has captured the number 2 spot on HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey. As the largest customer survey of its kind within the relocation management industry, the Baker's Dozen is a trusted measure of talent management performance. The complete listings are available at HRO Today.

Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions, addressing attendees at the company's annual Forum event.

"In the face of a global pandemic and dramatic shifts in the shape of workforce mobility, these results are a true testament to the high caliber of our GMS team, our delivery network, and our technology," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "We are grateful to our clients and their relocating employees for continuing to trust GMS with their global mobility needs."

According to the editors at HRO Today, their rankings are based entirely on surveys received from buyers of the rated services and provides a statistical representation of the market. The annual survey analyzes relocation companies in three service categories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality.

GMS customers continually give the company high marks in the survey for its high quality of customer service, extensive global service portfolio, flexible relocation solutions, and the industry's most comprehensive and longest-standing pre-decision program. GMS consistently ranks high on several important metrics such as transferee satisfaction, client satisfaction, relocation technology, service response time, invoice accuracy, and MyRelocation® data analytics.

As the premier journal on human resources operations and outsourcing, HRO Today's annual publication of the Baker's Dozen list is a much-anticipated event. Incorporating sound scientific methodology, the surveys underpinning the list are designed to offer meaningful and actionable feedback on what constitutes true customer satisfaction.

For more information about Global Mobility Solutions, please visit www.gmsmobility.com.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading-edge of relocation technology, GMS created the first online interactive tools and calculators for mobility, revolutionizing the industry. Today, GMS MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease-of-use, and advanced analytics capabilities.

The company's corporate relocation programs are leveraged by multi-national organizations seeking proven global assignment management, domestic relocation management, corporate group move planning, and a wide range of pre-decision services.

GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last eight consecutive years.

MyRelocation® is a registered trademark, and Global Mobility Solutions™ and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

Press Contact:

Ryan Burger

800.617.1904 x8807

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions