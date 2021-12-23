Global Mobility Solutions Reaffirms Customer-Focused Technology with New MyRelocation® Enhancements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in relocation services, is rolling out new customer-facing enhancements to its MyRelocation® technology. MyRelocation® is an award-winning relocation technology that is used by companies to help manage their workforce mobility programs, and by relocating employees. The tool is offered to all GMS clients, and assists in minimizing the stress of the relocation process on employees.

The software helps employees view and track initiated services, view service progress, submit expenses online, connect with key GMS resources, track payment history, download helpful resources, access relocation tools, and more. The recent enhancements include improvements to the user experience for both client and transferee users, including innovative new ways to visualise the various components of the users relocation program.

"At GMS, it is our goal to ensure we are meeting the needs of our client-partners and their relocating employees," said Sam Hoey, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "These new enhancements to our technology are rooted in feature requests and feedback from our valued users. The changes give our transferees deeper insight to how their move is being handled while providing our client HR partners with better visibility into the relocation activities occurring within their programs."

GMS routinely gathers feedback and requests from its mobility partners, allowing for an environment of continuous self-improvement. This ongoing communication and development lifecycle results in regular improvements that benefit all users of GMS technology.

About Global Mobility Solutions

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading-edge of relocation technology, GMS MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease-of-use, and advanced analytics capabilities.

The company's corporate relocation programs are leveraged by multi-national organizations seeking proven global assignment management, domestic relocation management, corporate group move planning, and a wide range of pre-decision services.

GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last eight consecutive years.

