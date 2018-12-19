Global MOCVD Market 2018-2022 with Aixtron, Amec, Nuflare Technology, Taiyo Nippon Sanso & Veeco Instruments Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global MOCVD Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MOCVD market will decelerate at a CAGR of around (3%) by 2022.

The growing investment in autonomous cars to drive the market growth. Autonomous technology is made viable with extensive number of sensors. These autonomous cars will be integrated with many sensors that allow the vehicle to monitor the surrounding continuously.

Market Overview

Increasing focus on renewable energy sources

It is expected that MOCVD market, especially in the power electronic segment, will witness growth as the governments of various countries are planning to make renewable energy source a part of their long-term initiatives.

Complex MOCVD process

The MOCVD procedure is normally done at a high temperature, which restricts any substrate to be covered with semiconductor material. Such complications pose major threat to the growth of the MOCVD market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AIXTRON and AMEC, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing focus on renewable energy sources and the growing investment in autonomous cars, will provide considerable growth opportunities to MOCVD manufactures.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07:CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08:MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Optoelectronics

Power electronics

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09:REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10:DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11:DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12:MARKET TRENDS

Entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers

Growing investment in autonomous cars

Growing investment in fabs

PART 13:VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14:VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aixtron

Amec

Nuflare Technology

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Veeco Instruments

