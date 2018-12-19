Global MOCVD Market 2018-2022 with Aixtron, Amec, Nuflare Technology, Taiyo Nippon Sanso & Veeco Instruments Dominating
The MOCVD market will decelerate at a CAGR of around (3%) by 2022.
The growing investment in autonomous cars to drive the market growth. Autonomous technology is made viable with extensive number of sensors. These autonomous cars will be integrated with many sensors that allow the vehicle to monitor the surrounding continuously.
Market Overview
Increasing focus on renewable energy sources
It is expected that MOCVD market, especially in the power electronic segment, will witness growth as the governments of various countries are planning to make renewable energy source a part of their long-term initiatives.
Complex MOCVD process
The MOCVD procedure is normally done at a high temperature, which restricts any substrate to be covered with semiconductor material. Such complications pose major threat to the growth of the MOCVD market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AIXTRON and AMEC, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing focus on renewable energy sources and the growing investment in autonomous cars, will provide considerable growth opportunities to MOCVD manufactures.
