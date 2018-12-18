Global Modified Potato Starch Markets to 2023 - Rapidly Increasing Investments in the Construction & Utilities Industries Across Advanced & Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Modified Potato Starch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modified potato starch will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of modified potato starch for producing biodegradable packaging as it improves the strength and durability of packaging films.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapidly increasing investments in the construction and utilities industries across the advanced and emerging economies.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in the price of raw materials due to reduced arable land and natural calamities can impact the market.

The modified potato starch is fragmented with the presence of numerous established manufacturers. The vendors in the market are moving towards precise farming techniques which provides better yields with low production cost than conventional practices.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in R&D activities and construction of production facilities

Adoption of precision farming

Increasing use of modified potato starch for producing

biodegradable packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Avebe

Cargill, Incorporated

Emsland Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette

Tate & Lyle

