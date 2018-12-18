Global Modified Potato Starch Markets to 2023 - Rapidly Increasing Investments in the Construction & Utilities Industries Across Advanced & Emerging Economies
14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Modified Potato Starch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The modified potato starch will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of modified potato starch for producing biodegradable packaging as it improves the strength and durability of packaging films.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapidly increasing investments in the construction and utilities industries across the advanced and emerging economies.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in the price of raw materials due to reduced arable land and natural calamities can impact the market.
The modified potato starch is fragmented with the presence of numerous established manufacturers. The vendors in the market are moving towards precise farming techniques which provides better yields with low production cost than conventional practices.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in R&D activities and construction of production facilities
- Adoption of precision farming
- Increasing use of modified potato starch for producing
- biodegradable packaging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avebe
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Emsland Group
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Roquette
- Tate & Lyle
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4bv7dn/global_modified?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article