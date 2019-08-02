Global Modular Carpet Tile Market to 2025 - Emergence of Environment-Friendly Carpet Tile Cushion Backing

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: World Market Review By Size, End User Sector, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Modular Carpet Tile Market was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in the year 2018.

Key responsible factors for the high demand of Modular Carpet tiles include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in service sector boost the demand for modular carpet tiles.

Global Modular Carpet Tile market is influenced by the residential and commercial construction and residential and commercial remodelling end-use markets. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of the global modular carpet tile market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Outlook



5. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Product Outlook



6. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Manufacturing Process



7. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends

7.1.1 Emergence of Environment-friendly carpet tile cushion backing

7.1.2 Technological Innovation - Card Monroe's ColorPoint tufting machine

7.1.3 Design Innovation

7.2 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing construction spending

7.2.2 Rising Disposable Income and Capital spending

7.2.3 Escalating penetration rate in the non-corporate segment

7.2.4 Dynamic Attributes

7.3 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Restraints

7.4 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Risks

7.5 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Competitive Landscape

7.5.1 Product Benchmarking

7.5.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

7.5.3 SWOT Analysis



8. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



9. Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Analysis

9.1 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter): Year 2014-2024

9.2 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2024

9.3 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application Sector ( Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others) : By Volume, 2014-2024

9.4 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Application Sector ( Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others) : By Value, 2014-2024

9.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Application Sector, By Volume

9.6 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market -Segmental Analysis: By Size ( 50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm) : By Volume, 2014-2024

9.7 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market -Segmental Analysis: By Size ( 50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm) : By Value, 2014-2024

9.8 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Size, By Volume

9.9 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market -Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel ( Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) : By Volume, 2014-2024

9.10 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market -Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel ( Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) : By Value, 2014-2024

9.11 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Sales Channel, By Volume



10. Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Regional Analysis - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Region, By Volume



Company Profiles



Balta Group

Beaulieu International Group

Forbo

Interface

Mannington

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

