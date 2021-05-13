Global Modular Chillers Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 13, 2021, 17:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Chillers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modular Chillers estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Water-Cooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air-Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $677.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Modular Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$677.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$807.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

  • Armec
  • Carrier Corporation
  • ClimaCool Corporation
  • Frigel Firenze S.p.A.
  • Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.
  • Haier Group
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning
  • McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin)
  • Midea Group
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Multistack International Limited
  • Trane Technologies plc

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c4wd7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Outlook on the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Global Market to...

Worldwide Swine Feed Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics