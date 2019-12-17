Global Modular Construction Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Modular Construction market worldwide is projected to grow by US$51.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Permanent, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.2 Billion by the year 2025, Permanent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799167/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Permanent will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Algeco Scotsman, Inc.; Alta-Fab Structures Ltd.; Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.; ATCO Ltd.; Bouygues Construction; CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co. Ltd.; Clayton Building Solutions; DuBox; Fleetwood Australia; Guerdon Enterprises LLC; Hickory Group; Horizon North Logistics Inc.; J.D. Irving; KEF Kattera; KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG; KOMA Modular s.r.o.; Kwikspace Modular Buildings; Laing O'rourke; Lendlease Corporation Limited; Modular Space Corporation; Nrb Inc.; Red Sea Housing Services; Skanska AB; Vinci; Wernick Group (Holdings) Ltd.; Westchester Modular Homes Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799167/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Modular Construction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Modular Construction Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Modular Construction Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Modular Construction Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Permanent (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Permanent (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Permanent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Relocatable (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Relocatable (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Relocatable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Housing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Housing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Housing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Education (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Education (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Modular Construction Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 25: United States Modular Construction Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Modular Construction Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Modular Construction Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Modular Construction Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Modular Construction Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Modular Construction Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Modular Construction Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Modular Construction: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Modular Construction Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Modular Construction Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular

Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Modular Construction Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Modular Construction Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Modular Construction Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Modular Construction in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Modular Construction Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Modular Construction Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Modular Construction Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Modular Construction Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Modular Construction Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Modular Construction Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Modular Construction Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Modular Construction Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Modular Construction Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Modular Construction Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Modular Construction Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Modular Construction Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Modular Construction Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Modular Construction Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Modular Construction Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Modular Construction Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Modular Construction Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Modular Construction Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Modular Construction in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Modular Construction Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Modular Construction:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Modular Construction Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Modular Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Modular Construction Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Modular Construction Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Modular Construction Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Modular Construction Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Modular Construction Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Modular Construction Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Modular Construction Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Modular Construction Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Modular Construction Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Modular Construction Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Modular Construction Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Modular Construction Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Modular Construction Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Modular Construction Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Modular Construction Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Modular Construction Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Modular Construction Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Modular Construction Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Modular Construction Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Modular Construction Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Modular Construction Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Modular

Construction: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Modular Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Modular Construction Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Modular Construction Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Modular Construction Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Modular Construction Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Modular Construction Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Modular Construction in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Modular Construction Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Modular Construction Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Modular Construction Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Modular Construction Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Modular Construction Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Modular Construction Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Modular Construction Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Modular Construction Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Modular Construction Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Modular Construction Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Modular Construction Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Modular Construction Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Modular Construction Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Modular Construction Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Modular Construction Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Modular Construction Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Modular Construction: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Modular Construction Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular

Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Modular Construction Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Modular Construction Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Modular Construction Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Modular Construction Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Modular Construction Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Modular Construction in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Modular Construction Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Modular Construction Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Modular Construction Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Modular Construction Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Modular Construction Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Modular Construction Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Modular Construction Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Modular Construction Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALGECO SCOTSMAN, INC.

ALTA-FAB STRUCTURES LTD.

ART'S WAY MANUFACTURING

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

CIMC MODULAR BUILDING SYSTEMS HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

CLAYTON BUILDING SOLUTIONS

DUBOX

FLEETWOOD AUSTRALIA

GUERDON ENTERPRISES

HICKORY GROUP

J.D. IRVING

KEF KATTERA

KLEUSBERG GMBH & CO. KG

KOMA MODULAR S.R.O.

KWIKSPACE MODULAR BUILDINGS

LAING O'ROURKE

LENDLEASE CORPORATION LIMITED

MODULAR SPACE CORPORATION

NRB

RED SEA HOUSING SERVICES

SKANSKA AB

VINCI S.A.

WERNICK GROUP (HOLDINGS) LTD.

WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799167/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

