Global Modular Construction Industry
Dec 17, 2019, 09:05 ET
Modular Construction market worldwide is projected to grow by US$51.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Permanent, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.2 Billion by the year 2025, Permanent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Permanent will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Algeco Scotsman, Inc.; Alta-Fab Structures Ltd.; Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.; ATCO Ltd.; Bouygues Construction; CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co. Ltd.; Clayton Building Solutions; DuBox; Fleetwood Australia; Guerdon Enterprises LLC; Hickory Group; Horizon North Logistics Inc.; J.D. Irving; KEF Kattera; KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG; KOMA Modular s.r.o.; Kwikspace Modular Buildings; Laing O'rourke; Lendlease Corporation Limited; Modular Space Corporation; Nrb Inc.; Red Sea Housing Services; Skanska AB; Vinci; Wernick Group (Holdings) Ltd.; Westchester Modular Homes Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Modular Construction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Modular Construction Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Modular Construction Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Modular Construction Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Permanent (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Permanent (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Permanent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Relocatable (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Relocatable (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Relocatable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Housing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Housing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Housing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Education (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Education (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Modular Construction Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 25: United States Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Modular Construction Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Modular Construction Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Modular Construction Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Modular Construction Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Modular Construction Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Modular Construction Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Modular Construction: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Modular Construction Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Modular Construction Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Modular Construction Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Modular Construction in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Modular Construction Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Modular Construction Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Modular Construction Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Modular Construction Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Modular Construction Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Modular Construction Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Modular Construction Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Modular Construction Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Modular Construction Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Modular Construction Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Modular Construction Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Modular Construction Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Modular Construction Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Modular Construction Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Modular Construction Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Modular Construction Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Modular Construction in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Modular Construction Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Modular Construction:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Modular Construction Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modular Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Modular Construction Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Modular Construction Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Modular Construction Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Modular Construction Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Modular Construction Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Modular Construction Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Modular Construction Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Modular Construction Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Modular Construction Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Modular Construction Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Modular Construction Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Modular Construction Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Modular Construction Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Modular Construction Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Modular Construction Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Modular Construction Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Modular Construction Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Modular Construction Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Modular
Construction: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Modular Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Modular Construction Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Modular Construction Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Modular Construction Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Modular Construction Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Modular Construction in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Modular Construction Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Modular Construction Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Modular Construction Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Modular Construction Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Modular Construction Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Modular Construction Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Modular Construction Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Modular Construction Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Modular Construction Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Modular Construction Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Modular Construction Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Modular Construction Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Modular Construction Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Modular Construction Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Modular Construction: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Modular Construction Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Modular Construction Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Modular Construction Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Modular Construction Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Modular Construction Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Modular Construction in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Modular Construction Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Modular Construction Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Modular Construction Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Modular Construction Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Modular Construction Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Modular Construction Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Modular Construction Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALGECO SCOTSMAN, INC.
ALTA-FAB STRUCTURES LTD.
ART'S WAY MANUFACTURING
BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
CIMC MODULAR BUILDING SYSTEMS HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
CLAYTON BUILDING SOLUTIONS
DUBOX
FLEETWOOD AUSTRALIA
GUERDON ENTERPRISES
HICKORY GROUP
J.D. IRVING
KEF KATTERA
KLEUSBERG GMBH & CO. KG
KOMA MODULAR S.R.O.
KWIKSPACE MODULAR BUILDINGS
LAING O'ROURKE
LENDLEASE CORPORATION LIMITED
MODULAR SPACE CORPORATION
NRB
RED SEA HOUSING SERVICES
SKANSKA AB
VINCI S.A.
WERNICK GROUP (HOLDINGS) LTD.
WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
