Global Modular Construction Market (2020 to 2025) - Housing Crisis in Developed Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Material (Steel, Concrete, Wood), Modules, End-Use (Residential, Retail & Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Office, Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular construction market size is projected to grow from USD 85.4 billion in 2020 to USD 107.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth of the modular construction market is attributed to an increase in concern towards work-zone safety, the need for lower environmental impacts, and supportive government initiatives.



Critical trends in the construction industry, such as shorter project schedules, the housing shortage in many countries, economic construction demand, and workforce shortages, are the factors that are driving the growth of the volumetric modular construction method.



In terms of value & volume, Permanent modular building is estimated to dominate the modular construction market in 2019.



Permanent modular construction (PMC) is an innovative building technique that utilizes offsite manufacturing methods to prefabricate single and multi-story structures in modular sections on the grounds of sustainability. PMC can be assembled into an existing structure or built to stand independently. The modules can then be completed with MEP interior finishes, fixtures, and appliances. These modules are brought to the actual site where the building or structure is to be erected. Using equipment such as cranes and other lifting and rigging tools, these modules are set on to the foundation of the building and joined together to make a single structure.



In terms of value and volume, steel is projected to be the fastest segment in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025.



In modular construction, buildings are typically constructed with a steel frame, steel, cold form steel wall panels, and hot-rolled steel framework. In terms of material consumption, steel accounts for the largest share in the modular construction market. It is known for its strength-to-weight serviceability. Steel frames offer numerous advantages over wood-framed relocatable buildings. These include design flexibility, strength, structural integrity, durability, security, and fire resistance, reducing the need for repairs and maintenance throughout the building's lifespan.



Steel modular buildings have numerous advantages in terms of structural integrity, design flexibility, strength, durability, fire resistance, and less need for repairs and maintenance throughout the lifespan of the building have contributed towards its leading share in the modular construction market



The office segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025.



Office includes official & administrative buildings. Modular construction offers fully functional, and portable office space which can easily be modified if and when required. Companies are increasingly demanding modular offices as it doesn't disrupt the ongoing working environment and at the same time is requires less time on-site construction, compared to traditional construction. A relocatable modular office is an effective solution that allows the companies to proceed with business as usual. This prevents loss of revenue during the remodeling process. Modular offices are also widely used by contractors who require a temporary office space to work on their latest projects. These modular offices can be moved to another location anytime, and one office can be used for multiple jobs.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific modular construction market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven the growth of the economy in the Asia Pacific region. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan, are the world's second- and third-largest economies as of 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Modular Construction

4.2 Modular Construction Market, by Type

4.3 Modular Construction Market, by Material

4.4 Modular Construction Market, by End-Use

4.5 APAC Modular Construction Market, by End-Use

4.6 Modular Construction Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Work-Zone Safety and Building Sustainability

5.2.1.2 Need for Time and Cost-Effective Constructions

5.2.1.3 Ease of Relocation of Modular Buildings

5.2.1.4 Supportive Government Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk of Transportation & Assembly Issues Associated With Modular Construction

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of Construction Projects

5.2.3.2 Housing Crisis in Developed Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness in Developing Economies

5.2.4.2 Volatility in Transportation Charges



6 Yc-Ycc Drivers



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supply Chain Analysis

7.2.1 Product Development & Distribution Are an Integral Part of Supply Chain in Modular Construction

7.2.2 Prominent Companies

7.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

7.3 Value Chain Analysis

7.3.1 Design

7.3.2 Engineering

7.3.3 Permits & Approvals

7.3.4 Site Development & Foundation

7.3.5 Plant Fabrication

7.3.6 Transportation

7.3.7 Installation

7.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

7.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

7.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



8 Patent Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Document Type

8.4 Insight

8.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

8.6 Top Applicants

8.6.1 List of Patents by Sandvik Intellectual Property

8.6.2 List of Patents by Gardner Denver Nash LLC

8.6.3 List of Patents by State Grid Corporation of China

8.6.4 List of Patents by Rio Tinto Alcan International Ltd



9 Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Construction Market

9.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Parent Market

9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Modular Construction Market

9.2.1 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19



10 Modular Construction Market, by Type



11 Modular Construction Market, by Material



12 Modular Construction Market, by Module



14 Modular Construction Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Europe

14.3 APAC

14.4 North America

14.5 Middle East & Africa

14.6 South America



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Competitive Scenario

15.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.2.2 Expansions & Investments

15.2.3 Contracts, Agreements & New Projects

15.2.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships

15.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.1.1 Star

15.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders

15.3.1.3 Pervasive

15.3.1.4 Emerging Companies

15.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

15.4 Market Fragmentation Analysis

15.4.1 Europe

15.4.2 North America

15.4.3 China

15.4.4 Anz

15.4.5 Trends Affecting Fragmentation



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Laing O'rourke

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Financial Assessment

16.1.3 Operational Assessment

16.1.4 Products Offered

16.1.5 Recent Developments

16.1.6 SWOT Analysis

16.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies

16.1.8 Right to Win

16.2 Red Sea Housing

16.2.1 Business Overview

16.2.2 Financial Assessment

16.2.3 Operational Assessment

16.2.4 Products Offered

16.2.5 Recent Developments

16.2.6 SWOT Analysis

16.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies

16.2.8 Right to Win

16.3 Atco Ltd.

16.3.1 Business Overview

16.3.2 Financial Assessment

16.3.3 Operational Assessment

16.3.4 Products Offered

16.3.5 Recent Developments

16.3.6 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Winning Imperatives

16.3.8 Current Focus and Strategies

16.3.9 Right to Win

16.4 Skanska Ab

16.4.1 Business Overview

16.4.2 Financial Assessment

16.4.3 Operational Assessment

16.4.4 Products Offered

16.4.5 Recent Developments

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis

16.4.4 Current Focus and Strategies

16.4.5 Right to Win

16.5 Algeco Scotsman

16.5.1 Business Overview

16.5.2 Operational Assessment

16.5.3 Products & Services Offered

16.5.4 Recent Developments

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies

16.5.7 Right to Win

16.6 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

16.6.1 Business Overview

16.6.2 Products Offered

16.6.3 Recent Developments

16.6.4 Right to Win

16.7 Katerra

16.7.1 Business Overview

16.7.2 Products Offered

16.7.3 Recent Developments

16.7.4 Right to Win

16.8 Lendlease Corporation

16.8.1 Business Overview

16.8.2 Products Offered

16.8.3 Right to Win

16.9 Bechtel Corporation

16.9.1 Business Overview

16.9.2 Products Offered

16.9.3 Recent Developments

16.9.4 Right to Win

16.10 Fluor Corporation

16.10.1 Business Overview

16.10.2 Products Offered

16.10.3 Recent Developments

16.10.4 Right to Win

16.11 Other Players

16.11.1 Design Space Modular Buildings Inc.

16.11.2 Dubox

16.11.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings

16.11.4 Guerdon Enterprises LLC

16.11.5 Westchester Modular Homes

16.11.6 Wernick Group Limited

16.11.7 Koma Modular

16.11.8 Elements Europe

16.11.9 Formhomes

16.11.10 Bouygues Construction

16.11.11 Premier Modular

16.11.12 Starrco

16.11.13 Vinci S.A.

16.11.14 Turner Industries

16.11.15 Dmd Modular

16.11.16 The Alho Group

16.12 Start-Up Companies

16.12.1 Fullstack Modular

16.12.2 Plant Prefab

16.12.3 Pt Blink Technology

16.12.4 Buildwright

16.12.5 Blokable Inc.



17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details



