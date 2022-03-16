Global Modular Data Centers Markets, 2022-2026 - Coming Era of eLearning & The Ensuing Data Explosion to Spur Opportunities for Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Modular Datacenters Market to Reach US$47.4 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Modular Datacenters estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.5% CAGR to reach US$35.3 Billion by 2026. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Modular Datacenters market.

The increasing role of digitalization in transforming economies and industries makes datacenters a critical component of the new wave. The rapid transition towards the digital industry is poised to exert tremendous pressure on existing IT infrastructure. The evolving digital infrastructure is poised to encompass a comprehensive range of components including Internet exchanges, data connections, and clouding or hosting businesses.

The present scenario is marked by a growing number of new applications and services, mobile users, as also digital solutions that vastly impact the daily lives of the global population. The edge, datacenters, and cloud have kept the world not only operational 24X7 but persistently connected as well.



The rapidly changing datacenter landscape is leading to increasing attention on plug and play modular datacenters that can be quickly integrated into business environments and provide an attractive alternative to conventional in-house facilities. Plug and play modular datacenters represent the future of datacenters that have gained immense popularity among organizations from nearly all industry verticals for storage and distribution of data.

In the recent years, factors like the miniaturization trend and decentralization of businesses have reduced the requirement of investments in massive datacenters. The development has paved way for more efficient and compact datacenters that can be installed at office locations quickly.

These plug-and-play datacenters exploit the idea of datacenter power compartmentalization, and are also termed as containerized, prefabricated, self-contained, mobile, portable, performance-optimized, or skid datacenters. Increasing demand for datacenters along with the pressing need to get the commissioned quickly is leading to modularization of the entire process

The approach involves off-site building and testing of different components such as networking equipment, servers and ancillary services. These components are delivered to the desirable site for plug-and-play installation. In the recent years, these datacenters have garnered significant popularity due to their intriguing benefits and combination of a number of different requirements.



Modular datacenters are factory-built, prefabricated, tested and integrated assemblies that can be mounted in an enclosure of skid along with systems that are deployed on a desirable site. These plug and play modular facilities are poised to gain notable traction in the coming years on account of their compelling merits over brick-and-mortar options.

Prefabricated modular datacenters comprise pre-installed and pre-tested systems that can be deployed easily for expediting the deployment time. The plug-and-play approach allows owners to set up a datacenter within few weeks or months. Modular datacenters present a perfect option for companies looking forward to create a facility under very tight schedule or want to scale up in line with business requirements.

These merits and the ability of lead significant cost savings are anticipated to establish modular datacenters an intriguing approach for companies. With their minimal infrastructure requirements, these units allow owners to add multiple blocks later on.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2026

The Modular Datacenters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.57% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Digitalization accelerated by the pandemic is exerting enormous pressure on educational institutes to maintain IT infrastructures that can support uninterrupted remote learning for students across the world. The authorities are required to maintain the IT support even as the physical classrooms are getting ready for in class teaching.

Prefabricated modular datacentres are the optimum solution to this problem as they are supported by efficient, robust and flexible systems that can continue to provide best services even in absence of power or closing down of schools in case of unforeseen events.

The designing and construction of modular designs are much faster as compared to the traditional systems, enabling uninterrupted virtual learning environment. The system is pre-build in factory premises and is installed with essential components required for power, emergency generator, fire suppression, UPS, cooling, and server racks- making the system ready for use. Most of the school buildings lack the space required for the increasing digital requirements of learning and teaching.

Hence, schools that are considering modernizing, or expanding their digital infrastructure are challenged to find more space within available structures or acquire additional space to accommodate the digital change.

Modular datacentres are thus the best solution to the problem, as they can be built in the outer space close to the school in less space without any disturbance to the school routine. The data and power connectivity are the only requirements for making the system fully functional.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Education & Explosion of Online Education Induced by the Pandemic Benefits Adoption of Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

Robust Outlook for Edutech & Online Education

The Coming Era of eLearning & The Ensuing Data Explosion to Spur Opportunities for Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

How Schools Can Benefit from Modular Datacenters

Supported by Speed to Market Benefits in Datacenter Construction, Focus Shifts to Pre-Fab Datacenters

COVID-19 Accelerated Digitalization Further Aggravates Speed-to-Market Considerations

Pre-Fabrication Concept Gains Immense Popularity in the Construction Industry

Edge Computing Induced Rise in Micro Datacenters Makes Modular Construction Ideas Attractive

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Bodes Well for Edge Datacenters

With Computing Moving to the Edge, Datacenters are also Moving to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity, Giving the Concept of Modularity a Shot in the Arm

Why Edge Computing Needs Edge Datacenters Which Are Primarily Micro-Datacenters Built on the Concept of Modularity?

Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption Pushes Modular Datacenters Into the Spotlight for Their Many Environmental Benefits

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why Datacenters Emerge Into the Center of the Sustainability Game

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Datacenters, Including Modular Datacenters

