Global Modular Instruments Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor Industries

DUBLIN, Sept 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Modular Instruments Market by Platform Type (PXI, AXIe, VXI), Application (R&D, Manufacturing & Installation), Vertical (Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular instruments market is estimated to be USD 1.33 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The overall market is segmented based on platform type (PXI, AXIe, and VXI); application (R&D and manufacturing & installation); vertical (aerospace & defense, telecommunications, automotive & transportation, electronics and semiconductor, and others); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The growth of the modular instruments market is driven by increased R&D spending; benefits such as low cost, modularity, compact size, increased throughput, flexibility, and extended lifetime offered by modular instruments. Increased demand for the deployment of LTE from the telecommunications sector is boosting the adoption of modular instruments. Additionally, end users are now motivated to adopt modular instruments in 5G R&D activities; growth of IoT and rapid adoption of IoT devices present tremendous opportunities for the modular instruments market to thrive in the coming years.

The PXI platform held the largest share of the modular instruments market in 2017. This platform is based on PCI, and hence, it inherently brings the advantages of reduced cost, improved performance, and a mainstream software model to end users. The need for a modern computer-based modular architecture that can integrate traditional measurement capabilities with machine vision, motion control, and automation has resulted in the quick adoption of PXI as an industry standard. Some of the major companies that provide PXI-based modular instruments are National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Teradyne, Rohde&Schwarz, Viavi Solutions, Fortive, and Teledyne Lecroy.

The market for R&D applications is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than manufacturing & installation applications during the forecast period. Increasing research on the 5G technology is a major factor fueling the demand for modular instruments in R&D applications.

Telecommunications vertical is expected to create the highest demand for modular instruments market during the forecast period. Widespread demand for wireless technologies is currently driving the market for the telecommunications sector. The market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period with the increasing subscriber base for different advanced technologies, such as WiMax, 3G, 4G, LTE, LTE-A, and 5G.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the modular instruments market during the forecast period. North America commands the biggest share owing to demands from telecommunications and aerospace & defense sectors. Furthermore, the shift toward connected cars and intelligent transportation systems along with an increasing demand from the electronics & semiconductor sector is expected to drive the modular instruments market in the region.

The demand for wireless technologies is fuelled by developments in the wireless communications industry, such as imminent long-term evolution (LTE), increased adoption of smart devices, higher mobility, and the explosive growth of mobile data traffic. At the same time, companies are slowly incorporating enhanced capabilities of the LTE-Advanced standard, which is considered as the bridge to 5G communications. Modular instruments solution vendors provide test cases during initial development of mobile devices, which help in reducing issues at the conformance validation stage. Given the growth of and demand for telecommunications, it is exigent that the underlying infrastructure is rejigged to handle increased load and buttress newer technologies such as LTE, LTE-A, 4G, and 5G.

Electronics & Semiconductor

Electronics manufacturing is a highly competitive industry with challenging standards for reliability and performance. The reliability of an overall electronic system is affected by the reliability of its components and the way they are interconnected to serve the intended purpose. This subsequently eventuates the need for testing these components and devices at different stages of the manufacturing cycle, which provides significant opportunities for modular instruments market.Aerospace & Defense

Modular instruments are vital for the aerospace & defense sector; instruments used in the aerospace & defense application include automatic test equipment, machine vision systems, network analyzers, spectrum analyzers, and signal generators. They are used for ensuring safety and security by means of checking various components, sub-systems, and systems for tracking, communications, detection, etc. The primary reason for using modular instruments for aerospace & defense application is their features such as quick measurement and low power consumption.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will the current developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming opportunities for modular instruments in different industry applications?

One of the major challenges faced by players in the market is the dominance of a few large companies, which truncates growth potential for smaller vendors. Factors restraining market growth include increased penetration of rental and leasing services.







Product developments and partnerships are the major strategies adopted by leading players to grow in the modular instruments market. Approaches such as partnerships and collaborations are also adopted by various players in this market. A few leading players have also adopted acquisition as a tool to consolidate their market positions.







Keysight Technologies (US), National Instruments (US), Fortive Corporation (US), Viavi Solutions (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Teledyne Technologies (US) (Teledyne Lecroy (Germany)), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Ametek (VTI Instruments) (US), Teradyne (US), and Pickering Interfaces (UK) are some of the leading players in the modular instruments market.







Some of the other prominent players in the market include Giga-tronics (US), Elma Electronic (Switzerland), Asis Pro (Israel), Guzik technical Enterprises (US), Test Evolution Corporation (US), Adlink Technology (Taiwan), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), GOEPEL Electronic (Germany), Marvin Test Solutions (US), and Bustec (UK).

For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rtv7fj/global_modular?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

