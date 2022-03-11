Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 679

Companies: 106 - Players covered include ABB Ltd; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Borri S.p.A; Centiel; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Eaton Corporation plc; Emerson Electric Co.; SolarEdge Technologies Inc.; Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Langley Holdings Plc; Legrand S.A.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; Socomec Group; Tripp-Lite; Vertiv Group Corp.; XtremePower and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Modular UPS Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026

UPS system is an electrical gadget that is used for supplying emergency power to other connected system or device in the event of failure of main power line. In critical industrial applications, modular UPS systems, owing their scalability, are considered to be ideal for offering backup power. Driven by increasing demand, modular UPS systems have emerged as one of the fastest growing technologies in the three-phase UPS industry. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Malaysia are emerging to be the markets with strong growth, owing to their power shortfalls, brown-outs, black-outs, and aging transmission infrastructure. Growing acceptance of modular UPS systems can also be attributed to their unique topology that enables quick fault detection and reduces service costs, allowing companies to enjoy optimal availability and lower ownership costs. With power loss having the risk of disrupting the data processors of data centers, which result in considerable losses, high power UPS systems are gaining widespread adoption. The integration of UPS systems provides data center operators with an efficient, consistent power to mitigate risks related to finances and reputation. Several companies in the market have introduced modular UPS systems for medium-sized as well as small data centers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modular UPS estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Modular UPS market. Market growth opportunities exist with growing power demand, product advancements, and business upgrades. Wide network environments, factories, and large data centers are some of the main targets of the above 200 kVA UPS market. Against this backdrop, UPS manufacturers will continue to place high thrust on value added services, which offers them with additional, high potential revenue generation opportunities. Services offered by UPS manufacturers typically encompass the entire life cycle of UPS system right from planning, design, and deployment, to management, maintenance, and repair.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $537.6 Million by 2026

The Modular UPS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.83% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$537.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$594.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America constitutes the leading market for modular UPS systems supported by growing demand for data center applications and increasing technological developments. The established infrastructure in the region facilitates easy deployment of latest technologies. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market is driven by technological developments and improving economic growth in countries such as India and China. Rising need for additional power supply and availability of cost efficient systems are also fueling market growth in the region. More

