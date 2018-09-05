Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Combination Dressings

DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Moist Wound Dressings Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the moist wound dressings market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, hydrogel dressings, and other moist wound dressing products across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the advances in moist wound dressing technologies. The ongoing technological advances in the healthcare sector are emphasising on wound care research, leading to the development of a new range of wound dressings with properties of absorption, hydration, and antibacterial activity.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing incidences of acute and chronic wounds. Increasing incidences of acute wounds such as surgical wounds, traumatic wounds such as abrasions, punctures, lacerations, and incisions are estimated to drive the demand for moist wound dressings market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of wound treatments and moist wound dressings. The high cost of moist wound dressings affects the growth of the global moist wound dressings market.

Market trends

Advances in moist wound dressing technologies

Increasing demand for combination dressings

Use of nanotechnology in wound treatment

Key vendors

3M

Acelity

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Mlnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56fhsj/global_moist?w=5

