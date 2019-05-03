Global Mold Inhibitors Market Outlook with Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mold Inhibitors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mold Inhibitors market accounted for $1.33 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.35 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as growing demand from consumers for extended shelf life of food, increasing awareness of health effects caused due to molds stimulates are fueling market growth. However, the high cost of raw materials and frequent changes across regions are a hindrance for the growth of the market. In addition changes in eating patterns, the rising demand for food products like beverages and confectionery are acting as growth opportunities for the market.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mold Inhibitors Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Animal

5.3 Plant

5.4 Micro Organism



6 Global Mold Inhibitors Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthetic

6.2.1 Benzoates

6.2.1.1 Sodium Benzoate

6.2.1.2 Benzoic Acid

6.2.2 Natamycin

6.2.3 Sorbates

6.2.3.1 Potassium Sorbate

6.2.3.2 Sorbic Acid

6.2.4 Propionates

6.2.4.1 Calcium Propionate

6.2.4.2 Sodium Propionate

6.2.5 Other Synthetics

6.2.5.1 Acetic Acids

6.2.5.2 Sodium Acetate

6.2.5.3 Sulflites

6.3 Natural

6.3.1 Gaseous Inhibitors

6.3.2 Solid Inhibitors

6.3.3 Liquid Inhibitors



7 Global Mold Inhibitors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.4 Animal feed

7.5 Paint

7.6 Food Industry

7.6.1 Baked Goods

7.6.2 Beverages

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Mold Inhibitors Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

10.2 Eastman Chemical Company

10.3 Hawkins Watts Limited

10.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.5 Handary S.A.

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 Niacet Corporation

10.8 Pacific Coast Chemicals

10.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.10 Associated British Foods PLC

10.11 Kemin Industries Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqhqog

