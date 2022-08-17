Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market to 2030 - by Molded Pulp Type, Product Type, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Pulp Type, By Product Type, By End-use, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A molded fiber pulp packaging can be perceived as highly versatile packaging and can be employed not just for luxury products but as a protective cover for consumables such as food, plates, trays, bowls, and a whole lot more. It is requisite to consume biodegradable packaging substances for exclusive consumption products, for instance, food.

According to the sustainable packaging coalition, molded fiber packaging has been known as a sustainable packaging material, given that it can be re-utilized and decomposable.



Market Dynamics

Global molded fiber pulp packaging production is dominated by tray type molder fiber packaging which accounts for the largest volume share in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market followed by clamshell & containers, boxes and end caps respectively. Tray type pulp packaging is mostly used in food and beverage industry for protective packaging applications. For example, tray type molded fiber pulp packaging is widely used to protect eggs from cracking.



Growing demand for eco-friendly protective packaging in floral containers, nursery pots, egg trays, fruit trays, and wine packaging are projected to foster market growth. Moreover, rising demand from the automotive industry for eco-friendly solutions with good vibration dampening is projected to increase the demand for molded fiber pulp packaging.



Molded fiber pulp packaging is eco-friendly packaging solution which can be 100% recycled and made from plant-based fibers. Raw materials used for manufacturing molded fiber pulp packaging are cardboard, pulp, newspaper, natural fibers and water. The raw materials are processed and the pulp is molded into suitable shapes with round corners. Molded fiber pulp products are majorly used in the food industry as a packaging solution.

The eco-friendly fiber pulp packaging has antistatic as well as antibacterial property. Molded fiber pulp packaging is mainly used in manufacturing of egg cartons and wine packaging in the food & beverage industry. In the consumer goods industry, molded fiber pulp packaging finds its use in tube & light bulbs packaging and mobile phones packaging. Other End-uses of molded fiber pulp packaging include transportation & logistics, healthcare, beauty & cosmetics, and automotive parts.



Growing demand for fiber drums from the retail sector for packaging purposes is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Fiber drum is low cost and eco-friendly and are more resistant to corrosion in comparison to plastic and met counterparts. Moreover, they are manufactured from the recyclable materials and require less amount of energy during production that reduces their footprint on the environment. Therefore, this is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global molded fiber pulp packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Henry Molded Products, Inc., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, EnviroPAK Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC, Keiding, Inc., FiberCel Packaging, LLC, Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd. and Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global molded fiber pulp packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, molded fiber pulp packaging service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molded fiber pulp packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Molded Pulp Type

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End-use

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Pulp Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Fuming

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Thick Wall

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Transfer Molded

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Thermoformed Fiber

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Processed Pulp

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

6. Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Tray

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Clamshell & Container

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Boxes

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

End Caps

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Others (Cups, Bowls)

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

7. Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market, By End-use, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Consumer Durables & Electronics Goods (CDEG) Packaging

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Sub-Segment

Tube Light & Bulbs

Mobile Phones

Others (DVD's, Modems, TV)

Food & Beverage (F&B) Packaging

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Sub-Segment

Egg Packaging

Wine Packaging

Fruit Packaging

Others (Vegetables, Frozen food)

Cosmetic & Beauty (CBP) products Packaging

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Healthcare product Packaging

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Automotive parts Packaging

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Transportation & Logistics

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Others (candles, flower packaging)

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

8. Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Molded Pulp Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End-Use, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Molded Pulp Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End-Use, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Molded Pulp Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End-Use, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Molded Pulp Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End-Use, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Molded Pulp Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End-Use, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Sub-Regions

Middle East

Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Huhtamaki Oyj

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Henry Molded Products, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

ProtoPak Engineering Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

EnviroPAK Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Keiding, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

FiberCel Packaging, LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

