Global Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market Report 2019: Portability Drives Opportunities to 2025

The global molecular analytical instrumentation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025

This research service will identify key trends in 2018 and the factors that boost or restrain market growth. It discusses product areas that will bolster growth during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. With 2018 as base year, the research provides estimates of market size and future growth prospects until 2025. To accomplish this, a specific methodology which included discussion with senior management of molecular analytical instrumentation manufacturers was followed and is supported by secondary research.

Research Highlights

The global molecular analytical instruments market generated $2,132.0 million in 2018, with a base year growth rate of 7.0%. The market is set to grow further, as the need for portable instruments is increasing. Portability is a key trend in the market where these products are gaining momentum in R&D labs as well. Future-proof instrumentation is key, and research indicates that any instrument should have the option to be upgraded with software and hardware, wherever applicable, for future expansion.



North America is the biggest revenue contributing region and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The need for portable instruments is growing and is expected to play a vital role in lab and process industries, as well. A broad product portfolio that provides a one-shop-stop solution should be the vendors' success mantra. Cost, ease of use, features, and portability are factors driving growth.



The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities, challenges, and threats for the vendors across the globe.

Key Features

In-depth analysis, with market sizing of product segments:

Infrared spectrometer (laboratory, process, and portable)

Ultraviolet-visible spectrometer (laboratory and process)

Raman spectrometer (laboratory, process and portable)

Regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets: North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , Asia-Pacific , and emerging regions.

End-user analysis of the following industries:

Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences

Government and academic research institutions and laboratories

Environmental safety, and agricultural research testing laboratories

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Food and beverage

Oil and gas

Water and wastewater

Others (forensics, polymers and plastics, power generation, cosmetics)

Further, market growth forecasts for segments and an in-depth analysis of the competitive situation, including vendors' market shares are included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Portability Drives Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. IR Spectrometers

IR Spectrometers Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Laboratory IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Laboratory IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Process IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Process IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Portable IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Portable IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Highlights

Competitive Environment

8. UV Spectrometers

UV Spectrometers Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Laboratory UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Laboratory UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Process UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Process UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Highlights

Competitive Environment

9. Raman Spectrometers

Raman Spectrometers Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Laboratory Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Laboratory Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Process Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Process Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Portable Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast

Portable Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Highlights

Competitive Environment

10. The Last Word



