Global Molecular Cytogenetics Industry

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Molecular, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- Biological Industries
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cytognomix, Inc.
MOLECULAR CYTOGENETICS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Definitions
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Select FISH Procedures in Use
3D-FISH
Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity
Combined Binary Ratio-FISH
Cryo-FISH
Immuno-FISH
Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH
Array-based Technology
Array-based Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH)
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
Table 1: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Table 4: Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Table 5: Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, US, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
Array-based Technologies: Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
Transition from FISH to Array Based Technologies: The Ongoing Trend
Table 7: Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Array-based CGH to Emerge as First Line Test for Clinical Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
Molecular Cytogenetics Find Increasing Penetration in Clinical Pathological Testing
Enhanced AP LIS: A Must to Keep Pace with Advancing Molecular Cytogenetic Testing
Impact of Shifting Focus of Biopharmaceuticals from Research to Development on Microarray Technology
Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
Next-Gen Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
Opportunity Indicator: Global Cancer Incidence on the Rise
Table 8: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer in Millions: 2012, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
Table 11: World Market for Personalized Medicine: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demographics Spell Growth Opportunities
Table 14: Percentage Breakdown of Global Population by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: 60+ Years Individuals as a Percentage of Total Population in Major Countries Worldwide: 2015, 2050, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
A Preface to Cytogenetics
Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
DNA and RNA
RNA (Ribose nucleic acid)
Chromosomes
Gene
Genotype
Phenotype
Haplotype
Karyotyping
Karyotype
Nick
Probe
Reporter Molecule
Copy Number
Copy Number Variation
Analysis of Copy Numbers Variations
Chromosomal Abnormalities in Human Beings
An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
Insertions
Deletions
Duplication
Rearrangement
Select Human Diseases/Abnormalities Arising due to Translocations
Molecular Cytogenetics: Definition and Scope
Application of Molecular Cytogenetics
Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
What is In Situ Hybridization?
How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization: The Process
Probe Types and Application
Types of Probes
Common Methods of Probe Preparation
Nick Translation and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Applications of FISH
Types of FISH
3D-FISH
ACM-FISH or Multicolor FISH
ArmFISH
Catalyzed Reporter Deposition-FISH
Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity
Cytochalasin-B -FISH
Combined Binary Ratio-FISH
Chromosome Orientation And Direction FISH
Combinatorial Oligonucleotide-FISH
Comet-FISH
Cryo-FISH
Double-Fusion-FISH
DNA Breakage Detection -FISH
e-FISH
Fiber-FISH
Flow-FISH
Fusion-Signal FISH
Halo-FISH
Harlequin-FISH
Immuno-FISH
Locked Nucleic Acids-FISH
M-FISH
Multilocus-FISH
Premature Chromosome Condensation-FISH
Peptide Nucleic Acids-FISH
Novel FISH Technology to Detect Plague Bacillus
Quantitative-FISH
Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH
Rainbow-FISH
Reverse-FISH
Recognition of Individual Genes-FISH
Expression-FISH
RxFISH
Split-Signal FISH
Telomere-FISH/ Tissue-FISH/ Tyramide-FISH (T-FISH)
Zoo-FISH
Spectral Karyotyping (SKY) Technique
Mouse FISH - a New Development
Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
CGH: The Process
CGH: Applications In Clinical Cytogenetics
Benefits of CGH Analysis in Clinical Genetics
Limitations of CGH
Advent of Microarray Technology
What are Microarrays?
Microarrays in Gene Expression Analysis
Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
Principle Underlying aCGH
Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
ACGH: The Process
aCGH: Potential Uses and Limitations
Potential Advantages of aCGH could be summarized as below
Limitations of aCGH
Analytical and Post-analytical Limitations
Interpretation of Results
Applications of aCGH
A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the Cytogenetics Technologies Market
Competition from European Vendors Remains Firm
Vendors Emphasize Collaborations
Select Cytogenetics Technology Collaborations Announced in the Recent Past
M&A Activity
Select Recently Finalized M&A Deals in the Cytogenetics Technologies Marketplace
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Abbott Molecular (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Applied Spectral Imaging (USA)
Biological Industries (Israel)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Cytognomix, Inc. (Canada)
CytoTest, Inc. (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)
Oxford Gene Technology (UK)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
SciGene Corporation (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product Launches
SciGene Introduces CytoBrite® PLUS Slide Incubation System
ASI Unveils Updated GenASIs Platform
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
OGT Leverages Sysmex's European Network to Sell Cytocell FISH Products
Roche Molecular Systems to Shut NimbleGen Facility
Sysmex to Acquire Oxford Gene Technology
GeneDx Joins Hands with UC Health for Molecular Testing Services
Empire Genomics Teams Up with KromaTiD for Oncology Diagnostics
CytoTest Expands Sales Team in Europe
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
Agilent Inks Co-Marketing Agreement with Applied Spectral Imaging
Empire Genomics Expands Global Distribution Network
CytoTest and CapitalBio to Jointly Develop Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Solutions
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Technology
Table 19: World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Array-Based Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Array-Based Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Array-Based Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Cytogenetics Technologies
Table 25: US Accounts for over 2/5th Share of World Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
aCGH Predominate the Technological Front in Molecular Cytogenetics
The Clinical Sector: A Potential Market Opportunity for Array-based Technologies
Revised ACMG Guidelines to Accelerate Use of aCGH Over FISH Technology
Established Role of FISH Technology in Cytogenetics Applications
FISH in Diagnosis of Bladder Carcinoma
FISH in Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Restraints for Oncology FISH Probes
IHC Tests Curtail FISH Demand
Ageing Population and Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases - Opportunity Indicators
Table 26: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated New Cases for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated Deaths for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Scope
Table 29: US Personalized Medicine Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Million) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: The US Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: The US Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: The US 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 34: Canadian Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japan Offers Robust Opportunities
Demographics Favor Demand Expansion
Table 37: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-
Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Japanese Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Japanese Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Analysis by Region
Analysis by Technology
Cancer Statistics in Europe
Table 42: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe: 2012-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: European Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)
Table 46: European Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 49: French Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: French Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: French 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 52: German Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: German Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: German 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 55: Italian Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Italian Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 58: The UK Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: The UK Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 61: Spanish Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Spanish Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 64: Russian Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Russian Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Evolves as Fastest Growing Market
Analysis by Region
Analysis by Technology
Factors Driving Demand for Laboratory Technologies in Asia- Pacific: A Review
Growing Biotech Sector
Increased Access to Healthcare & Rising Healthcare Awareness
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
China - A Market Laden with Opportunities
FISH Technology in Clinical Diagnostics
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Chinese Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
An Insight into the Indian Microarray Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29) The United States (20) Canada (1) Europe (6) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
