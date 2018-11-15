Global Molecular Cytogenetics Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Cytogenetics in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies: Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, and Array-based Technology.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915706







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Molecular, Inc.

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Applied Spectral Imaging

- Biological Industries

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Cytognomix, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915706



MOLECULAR CYTOGENETICS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Definitions

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Select FISH Procedures in Use

3D-FISH

Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity

Combined Binary Ratio-FISH

Cryo-FISH

Immuno-FISH

Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH

Array-based Technology

Array-based Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH)





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies

Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

Table 1: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Table 4: Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Table 5: Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, US, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies

Array-based Technologies: Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Transition from FISH to Array Based Technologies: The Ongoing Trend

Table 7: Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Array-based CGH to Emerge as First Line Test for Clinical Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies

Molecular Cytogenetics Find Increasing Penetration in Clinical Pathological Testing

Enhanced AP LIS: A Must to Keep Pace with Advancing Molecular Cytogenetic Testing

Impact of Shifting Focus of Biopharmaceuticals from Research to Development on Microarray Technology

Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

Next-Gen Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes

Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Opportunity Indicator: Global Cancer Incidence on the Rise

Table 8: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer in Millions: 2012, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth

Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine

Table 11: World Market for Personalized Medicine: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographics Spell Growth Opportunities

Table 14: Percentage Breakdown of Global Population by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: 60+ Years Individuals as a Percentage of Total Population in Major Countries Worldwide: 2015, 2050, and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



A Preface to Cytogenetics

Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology

DNA and RNA

RNA (Ribose nucleic acid)

Chromosomes

Gene

Genotype

Phenotype

Haplotype

Karyotyping

Karyotype

Nick

Probe

Reporter Molecule

Copy Number

Copy Number Variation

Analysis of Copy Numbers Variations

Chromosomal Abnormalities in Human Beings

An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies

Insertions

Deletions

Duplication

Rearrangement

Select Human Diseases/Abnormalities Arising due to Translocations

Molecular Cytogenetics: Definition and Scope

Application of Molecular Cytogenetics

Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

What is In Situ Hybridization?

How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization: The Process

Probe Types and Application

Types of Probes

Common Methods of Probe Preparation

Nick Translation and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Applications of FISH

Types of FISH

3D-FISH

ACM-FISH or Multicolor FISH

ArmFISH

Catalyzed Reporter Deposition-FISH

Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity

Cytochalasin-B -FISH

Combined Binary Ratio-FISH

Chromosome Orientation And Direction FISH

Combinatorial Oligonucleotide-FISH

Comet-FISH

Cryo-FISH

Double-Fusion-FISH

DNA Breakage Detection -FISH

e-FISH

Fiber-FISH

Flow-FISH

Fusion-Signal FISH

Halo-FISH

Harlequin-FISH

Immuno-FISH

Locked Nucleic Acids-FISH

M-FISH

Multilocus-FISH

Premature Chromosome Condensation-FISH

Peptide Nucleic Acids-FISH

Novel FISH Technology to Detect Plague Bacillus

Quantitative-FISH

Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH

Rainbow-FISH

Reverse-FISH

Recognition of Individual Genes-FISH

Expression-FISH

RxFISH

Split-Signal FISH

Telomere-FISH/ Tissue-FISH/ Tyramide-FISH (T-FISH)

Zoo-FISH

Spectral Karyotyping (SKY) Technique

Mouse FISH - a New Development

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

CGH: The Process

CGH: Applications In Clinical Cytogenetics

Benefits of CGH Analysis in Clinical Genetics

Limitations of CGH

Advent of Microarray Technology

What are Microarrays?

Microarrays in Gene Expression Analysis

Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Principle Underlying aCGH

Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH

ACGH: The Process

aCGH: Potential Uses and Limitations

Potential Advantages of aCGH could be summarized as below

Limitations of aCGH

Analytical and Post-analytical Limitations

Interpretation of Results

Applications of aCGH

A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



American Companies Dominate the Cytogenetics Technologies Market

Competition from European Vendors Remains Firm

Vendors Emphasize Collaborations

Select Cytogenetics Technology Collaborations Announced in the Recent Past

M&A Activity

Select Recently Finalized M&A Deals in the Cytogenetics Technologies Marketplace

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Abbott Molecular (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Applied Spectral Imaging (USA)

Biological Industries (Israel)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Cytognomix, Inc. (Canada)

CytoTest, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)

Oxford Gene Technology (UK)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

SciGene Corporation (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product Launches

SciGene Introduces CytoBrite® PLUS Slide Incubation System

ASI Unveils Updated GenASIs Platform

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

OGT Leverages Sysmex's European Network to Sell Cytocell FISH Products

Roche Molecular Systems to Shut NimbleGen Facility

Sysmex to Acquire Oxford Gene Technology

GeneDx Joins Hands with UC Health for Molecular Testing Services

Empire Genomics Teams Up with KromaTiD for Oncology Diagnostics

CytoTest Expands Sales Team in Europe

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix

Agilent Inks Co-Marketing Agreement with Applied Spectral Imaging

Empire Genomics Expands Global Distribution Network

CytoTest and CapitalBio to Jointly Develop Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Solutions





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Technology

Table 19: World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Array-Based Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Array-Based Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Array-Based Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Cytogenetics Technologies

Table 25: US Accounts for over 2/5th Share of World Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

aCGH Predominate the Technological Front in Molecular Cytogenetics

The Clinical Sector: A Potential Market Opportunity for Array-based Technologies

Revised ACMG Guidelines to Accelerate Use of aCGH Over FISH Technology

Established Role of FISH Technology in Cytogenetics Applications

FISH in Diagnosis of Bladder Carcinoma

FISH in Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Restraints for Oncology FISH Probes

IHC Tests Curtail FISH Demand

Ageing Population and Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases - Opportunity Indicators

Table 26: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated New Cases for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated Deaths for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Scope

Table 29: US Personalized Medicine Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: US Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Million) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: The US Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: The US Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: The US 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 34: Canadian Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan Offers Robust Opportunities

Demographics Favor Demand Expansion

Table 37: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-

Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Japanese Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Technology

Cancer Statistics in Europe

Table 42: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe: 2012-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: European Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)

Table 46: European Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 49: French Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: French Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: French 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 52: German Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: German Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: German 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 55: Italian Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Italian Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 58: The UK Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: The UK Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 61: Spanish Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Spanish Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 64: Russian Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Russian Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Fastest Growing Market

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Technology

Factors Driving Demand for Laboratory Technologies in Asia- Pacific: A Review

Growing Biotech Sector

Increased Access to Healthcare & Rising Healthcare Awareness

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China - A Market Laden with Opportunities

FISH Technology in Clinical Diagnostics

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Chinese Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

An Insight into the Indian Microarray Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) and Array-based Technology Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29) The United States (20) Canada (1) Europe (6) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915706



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

