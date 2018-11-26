Global Molecular Diagnostics Cancer Oncology Market 2019-2023: New Diagnostics Create New Markets, New Roles for Diagnostics, Longevity and Outcomes & Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Molecular Diagnostics Cancer Oncology - Global Market Size, Strategy and Forecasts - 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market that just keeps on growing. Molecular Diagnostics is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Personalized medicine

Pharmacogenomics

Liquid biopsy

Emergence of new economies with large markets

Greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease and Health

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.



The report data is designed to be used! The unit volumes of tests performed is presented. Use our pricing scenarios or use your own. Project your market share and your price to reliably generate revenue forecasts or understand your own current market share position. Detailed Market Forecasts provide Price, Volume and Revenue Forecasts individually broken out by year for Oncology Testing.



Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand.

Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants

2.2 Market Segments

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT

2.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes

3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Falling Prices

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Testing as a Controllable Cost

3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing

3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology

3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing

3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy



4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Guardant Health, Core Diagnostics to Offer Liquid Biopsy in India

Invitae Q3 Revenues More Than Double

Illumina to Acquire Pacific Biosciences

Lung Cancer Panel From PlexBio Receives CE Mark

Thermo Fisher Scientific Gets CE-IVD Mark for Oncomine Dx

Merck KGaA, ArcherDx Partner to Develop CDx for Downstream Therapeutic

Foundation Medicine and Merck to Develop Diagnostic Tests for Keytruda

Cancer Genetics and NovellusDx to Merge

ApoCell Expands Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Services

MRM Proteomics Inc and Exactis Innovation Partner

Agilent Companion Diagnostic Gains FDA Approval in Urothelial Carcinoma

Fluidigm Partners with GenomOncology to Provide Immuno-Oncology Solution

MolecularMD Launches Validated Tumor Mutation Burden Assay

Minomic Secures Key Patent in the United States and China

and Biocartis and Wondfo Announce Joint Venture

Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics

Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx

Bio-Techne to Acquire Exosome Dx for Up to $575M

GRAIL Announces Data on Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancers

CellMax Life, IncellDx Partner to Develop Circulating Tumor Cell Tests

Quest to Offer Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test

Angle, Abbott Ink Deal for Use of FISH With Harvested CTCs

for Use of FISH With Harvested CTCs Foundation Medicine to Profile Samples for European Cancer Network

GRAIL Details Plans for Early Cancer Detection Trials, Products

Avalon GloboCare, Da An Gene Collaborate on Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics

OncoDNA Inks Russian Distribution Deal With Genext

Biocept Prices $15M Public Offering

Public Offering UgenTec, MDxHealth Partner To Develop AI Software for Prostate Cancer Tests

5. Country Market Sizes - North America



6. Country Markets - Europe



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East



9. Global Market Summary



10. Cancer Treatment and Trials

10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

10.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015



Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: January 2018 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule - National Limit and

Midpoint

II. FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests

III. FDA Approved Microbial Tests

III. FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests



Companies Featured



