Global Molecular Point of Care Devices Market Forecast to Grow by $816.62 Million During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 15%

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Point of Care (mPOC) Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market is poised to grow by $ 816.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the increasing number of M&A activities. This study identifies the rising number of product launches as another prime reason driving the molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market growth during the next few years.



The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.



The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market covers the following areas:

Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market sizing

Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market forecast

Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Credo Biomedical Pte. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., and QuantuMDx Group Ltd. Also, the molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oncology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Credo Biomedical Pte. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dendro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

