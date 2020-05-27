Global Molecular Point of Care Devices Market Forecast to Grow by $816.62 Million During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 15%
DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Point of Care (mPOC) Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market is poised to grow by $ 816.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the increasing number of M&A activities. This study identifies the rising number of product launches as another prime reason driving the molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market growth during the next few years.
The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.
The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market covers the following areas:
- Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market sizing
- Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market forecast
- Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Credo Biomedical Pte. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., and QuantuMDx Group Ltd. Also, the molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oncology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMrieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Credo Biomedical Pte. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- QuantuMDx Group Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dendro
