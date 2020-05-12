Global Molecular Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global molecular point of care diagnostics market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The growing demand from several governments in terms of COVID-19 diagnosis, the rising number of diseases, increasing funding for research and development, and technological advancements, are among the primary factors that propel market growth.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The idea behind the molecular point of care diagnostics is the same as that of evaluating the health of a person at the molecular level through the detection and measurement of specific genetic signature in DNA or RNA at the site of care.The demand for advanced healthcare services has increased over the years.



The non-invasive diagnosis tests have gained a fair amount of success in recent years.The physicians across the world are recommending non-invasive diagnosis, having acknowledged its potential.



The non-invasive methods like liquid biopsy and NIPT are estimated to be conducive fields, in terms of investments and growth opportunities.Also, many government organizations are contributing considerably to research in non-invasive methods.



As a result, the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnosis is projected to propel the global molecular point of care diagnostics market growth in the coming years.

The market players are hesitating to invest in the market, given the requirement of high investment and infrastructure.This is one of the main factors restraining the growth of the market.



The competition among the market players is deemed to be high during the forecast period. It entails the players competing for harboring the largest market share.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global molecular point of care diagnostics market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The region of North America is predicted to dominate the global market, while the Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest CAGR, by the end of the forecast period.



The factors attributed to the North America market prospects are technological advancements impacting the scope of molecular diagnostics, along with advancements in research and development projects.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent market players having their presence in the market include, Abacus Diagnostica, Biocartis NV, BioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, etc.



