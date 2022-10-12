Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Quality Controls Market Share, Size, Trends By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular quality controls market size is expected to reach USD 294.31 million by 2030.



Trends in the industry are driven by several variables, including the steadily rising number of clinical laboratories that are accredited. Clinical laboratory tests have aided in not just the diagnosis of disease but also in monitoring the effectiveness of treatment. Today, clinical laboratories all around the world are vying for national and international accreditation, largely to guarantee more dependable and superior laboratory services. Diagnostic laboratories conduct more intricate tests, are held to greater standards of regulatory compliance, and are subject to increased levels of regulatory scrutiny.



For instance, in April 2021, based on the results of an on-site examination, the College of American Pathologists accredited the Advanced Genomics Institute Clinical Laboratory at UC Berkeley. In the years to come, there may be an increase in demand for control solutions as a result of the urgent demand for extensive monitoring for any anomalies in diagnostic goods.



The primary factors driving this industry's growth are the increasing use of third-party regulatory standards, the desire for external quality measurement support, the development of government funding for genomics developments, the demand for personalized medicines, the declining cost of sequencing procedures, and the increased incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases.



Furthermore, in July 2021, to compete in the multiplex molecular diagnostics industry, Seegene, a significant participant, and Bio-Rad Laboratories partnered. The collaboration aims to create diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases. Additionally, subject to FDA approval and further clinical research, Seegene would provide diagnostic tests for use on Bio-CFX96 Rad's Dx Real-Time PCR System for the American market.



As the burden of various diseases increases globally, more laboratory tests are being performed. Both public and commercial sector laboratories are opening up to address this need. To perform diagnostic tests, clinical laboratories must get accreditation from regulatory organizations such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and other standards of a like kind in the majority of nations. The relevant authorities analyze a laboratory's competency and quality system during the accreditation procedure using predetermined standards.

Molecular Quality Controls Market Report Highlights

The genetic testing form segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Genetic illnesses are identified using these technologies because they make it easier to interpret the results. A second whole or partial copy of chromosome 21 develops from faulty cell division, which is the genetic disease known as Downs syndrome. Additionally, the use of genetic testing for hereditary breast cancer is expanding as breast cancer awareness grows.

Infectious diseases diagnostics accounted for a significant share of the global revenue share which is accelerated by the rising along with infectious diseases their treatment.

The North American region is expected to increase at a lucrative CAGR during the projection period, has emerged as the leading regional share. Due to the existence of significant competitors in the market and the rising number of new control panels that leading companies are releasing, North America is predicted to expand.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories

Growing adoption of third-party quality controls

Restraints and Challenges

Additional costs involved in quality control and budget constraints in hospitals and laboratories

Market Segmentation

Molecular Quality Controls, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Independent

Instrument-specific

Molecular Quality Controls, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

PCR

DNA Sequencing & NGS

Other Technologies

Molecular Quality Controls, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Blood Screening

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

Other Applications

Molecular Quality Controls, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

IVD Manufacturers & CROs

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

Molecular Quality Controls, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Insights



5. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Product



6. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Technology



7. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Application



8. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by End-Use



9. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Anchor Molecular

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fortress Diagnostics

Grifols

S.A.

Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbiologics Inc

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Seegene Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4svr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets