Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deals Report 2019: Focus on Monoclonal Antibodies, Chimeric mAb, Humanized mAb, Human mAb, & Murine mAb

The Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



This report provides details of the latest monoclonal antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Key benefits



Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of monoclonal antibodies deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to the structure of monoclonal antibodies agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 640 actual monoclonal antibodies deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Identify the leading monoclonal antibody partnering companies

Insight into the terms included in a monoclonal antibodies agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Monoclonal antibodies type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Monoclonal antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody partnering

2.6.1 Monoclonal antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

Monoclonal antibodies

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human mAb

Murine mAb



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Loan

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination



Appendix 4 - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Hospital care

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Respiratory



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



