Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deals Report 2019: Focus on Monoclonal Antibodies, Chimeric mAb, Humanized mAb, Human mAb, & Murine mAb
Jun 11, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.
This report provides details of the latest monoclonal antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Murine mAb
- Chimeric mAb
- Humanized mAb
- Human aAb
Key benefits
Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of monoclonal antibodies deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to the structure of monoclonal antibodies agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Comprehensive access to over 640 actual monoclonal antibodies deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Identify the leading monoclonal antibody partnering companies
- Insight into the terms included in a monoclonal antibodies agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Monoclonal antibodies type
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Monoclonal antibody partnering over the years
2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
2.4. Monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type
2.5. Monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody partnering
2.6.1 Monoclonal antibody partnering headline values
2.6.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type
Monoclonal antibodies
Chimeric mAb
Humanized mAb
Human mAb
Murine mAb
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Loan
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Appendix 4 - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Dental
Dermatology
Gastrointestinal
Hematology
Hospital care
Immunology
Infectives
Metabolic
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Orphan disease
Pediatrics
Respiratory
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj2hxt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article