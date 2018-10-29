Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882443



The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest monoclonal antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2010, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading monoclonal antibody deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The chapter is organized by specific monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Key benefits

Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of monoclonal antibodies deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to the structure of monoclonal antibodies agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 700 actual monoclonal antibodies deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Identify the leading monoclonal antibody partnering companies

Insight into the terms included in a monoclonal antibodies agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Report scope

Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 is intended to provide the reader with an in- depth understanding and access to monoclonal antibodies trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 includes:

o Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010



o Analysis of monoclonal antibodies deal structure



o Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



o Access to over 700 monoclonal antibodies deal records



o The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2010



o Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2010



In Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018, the available deals are listed by:

o Company A-Z



o Headline value



o Stage of development at signing



o Deal component type



o Monoclonal antibodies type



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 700 monoclonal antibody deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How aresalesand payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882443



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

