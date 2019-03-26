Global Monorail System Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Growing Demand for Electric Monorails / Rapid Urbanization / Reliable and Safer Mode of Transportation

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monorail System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global monorail system market to grow with a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global monorail system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on monorail system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on monorail system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global monorail system market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Report Findings

1. Drivers

Growing demand for electric monorails

Rapid urbanization

Reliable and safer mode of transportation

2. Restraints

Availability of alternative modes

3. Opportunities

Growing monorail system projects

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the monorail system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the monorail system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global monorail system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



