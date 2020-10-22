Global Monorail Systems Industry

Global Monorail Systems Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

Oct 22, 2020, 13:20 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Monorail Systems estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.5% over the period 2020-2027. Straddle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suspended segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR

The Monorail Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Aerobus International, Inc.
  • Bombardier, Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • INTAMIN Bahntechnik und Betriebs-mbH & Co KG
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • The Urbanaut Company, Inc.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Monorail Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Monorail Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Monorail Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Monorail Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Straddle (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Straddle (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Straddle (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Suspended (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Suspended (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Suspended (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Electric (Propulsion Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Electric (Propulsion Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Electric (Propulsion Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Maglev (Propulsion Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Monorail Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 18: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 21: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 24: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 25: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 27: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 29: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 30: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 32: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 33: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 35: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 37: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 39: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Monorail Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Monorail Systems Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 41: Monorail Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 42: European Monorail Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 44: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 49: Monorail Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 50: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 51: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Monorail Systems Market in France by Propulsion Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 53: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 55: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 56: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 61: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 69: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 75: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 78: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2¬012-2019

Table 81: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Propulsion Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 84: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 86: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 87: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027

Table 89: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 90: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 92: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Propulsion
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 106: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 108: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 109: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 111: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 117: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share
Analysis by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 125: Monorail Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 126: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 127: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 129: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 130: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 131: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 134: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027

Table 137: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 139: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 141: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Propulsion
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 143: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 144: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 145: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 152: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type:
2020 to 2027

Table 155: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 158: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 159: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 160: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 162: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 163: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 165: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 167: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 168: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 171: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 173: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 174: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027

Table 176: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 182: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 186: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 196: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 198: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Propulsion
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 201: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
