Global Monorail Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Monorail Systems estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.5% over the period 2020-2027. Straddle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suspended segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799176/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR



The Monorail Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerobus International, Inc.

Bombardier, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

INTAMIN Bahntechnik und Betriebs-mbH & Co KG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

The Urbanaut Company, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799176/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Monorail Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Monorail Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Monorail Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Monorail Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Straddle (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Straddle (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Straddle (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Suspended (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Suspended (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Suspended (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electric (Propulsion Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Electric (Propulsion Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Electric (Propulsion Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Maglev (Propulsion Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Monorail Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Monorail Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Monorail Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Monorail Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Monorail Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Monorail Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Monorail Systems Market in France by Propulsion Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2¬012-2019



Table 81: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Propulsion Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Propulsion

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share

Analysis by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 125: Monorail Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Propulsion

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 155: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 163: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Propulsion

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799176/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

