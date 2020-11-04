Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Markets 2020-2028 - Increasing Instances of Mosquito Borne Diseases & Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mosquito repellent wristbands are currently available either as chemical-based or natural ingredient based. Various formulations of these repellents are available that differ in the amount of active ingredient present in the wristband. The active ingredient is the substance that actually repels the mosquito. The natural ingredient-based wristbands segment dominated the global mosquito repellent wristbands market and accounted for the largest share of the total market in 2019.



Rising concerns of people towards health awareness along with high spending power in developed economies has resulted in the growth of the global mosquito repellent wristbands market in the past few years. Health risks associated with the use of synthetic chemical-based wristbands due to the presence of chemicals, such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, etc. has resulted in consumers' preference for wristbands that are non-toxic and also environment friendly. Thus creating demand for more natural ingredient based mosquito repellent wrist bands.



The most widely used inorganic chemicals in the manufacture of mosquito repellent wristbands include ethyl hexane diol, diethyl carbonate, diethyl phthalate, and N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET). Also, several natural ingredients such as lavender, lemon eucalyptus oil, soybean oil, and cinnamon oil are used in herbal mosquito repellent wristbands. Consumers increasingly prefer natural ingredient-based mosquito repellent wristbands in order to avoid problems such as allergies, skin rashes, and breathing ailments among others.



Chemical-based mosquito repellent wristbands are those wristbands that have synthetic chemicals such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, etc. in it as an active ingredient. Over the past few years, chemical-based mosquito repellent wristbands are losing their market share to natural ingredient-based mosquito repellent wristbands owing to side effects of toxic chemicals such as DEET. Natural ingredient based mosquito repellent wristbands are gaining popularity among buyers looking for a natural, waterproof, and less messy alternative to sprays or lotions. These wristbands often contain natural products such as essential oils.



Mosquito repellent wristbands are a part of the pharmaceutical/healthcare range of products, thus consumers tend to expect the availability of mosquito repellent wristbands at pharmacy stores. Superior pharmacy chain owners such as Watsons, which hold a chain of more than 100 stores globally, reported that the sales of mosquito repellent wristbands grew by more than 200% across all of its outlets. The Pharmacy segment held the highest share of the market in 2019 and the dominant trend of this segment is expected to continue for the forecast period.



Departmental stores are a major part of initiatives taken by industry players to strengthen their market presence in different regions. Both international and domestic players have looked upon departmental stores as the primary sales channel. Setting up pop-up stores has flourished the departmental store's sector and in turn, surged the market growth.



A growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries motivating mosquito repellent manufacturers to focus on supermarkets and hypermarkets to contact the masses would help the supermarket/hypermarket segments grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. Factors such as elimination of travel time and cost, comparison-shopping, round the clock assistance, and deals, discounts, and offers are the major aspects driving the E-tailers channel growth. Moreover, the rate of product searches online has surged significantly in recent years, offering huge business opportunities for this channel.



In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest value share in the global mosquito repellent wristband market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2028. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow rapidly in the world mosquito repellent market owing to higher demand for mosquito repellent products in countries such as China and India. Additionally, the market is at a budding stage due to a lower level of health and hygiene consciousness majorly in rural areas.



Recently, countries in America and Africa have witnessed a surge in the demand for mosquito repellent products due to the outbreak of Zika virus caused by Aedes mosquito. Increasing demand for eco-friendly products such as mosquito repellent wristbands are offering lucrative business opportunity for the players operating in the market.



However, the extent of penetration level of mosquito repellent wristbands prepared from organic and herbal ingredients is higher in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Rising literacy levels has further enhanced the demand for such high-end products. Promotional activities such as awareness campaigns run by industry players is expected to grow the product demand in the years to come.



The key mosquito repellent wristband producers, developers, suppliers/dealers, and service providers are, but not limited to PARA'KITO, Mosrepel, Dabur, Kangdimedical, Kincho, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and Kinven.



