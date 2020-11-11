Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Movement Type, Drive Type, Axis, Bearing Type, Load Capacity, and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market was valued at US $644.16 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US $1,035.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The increasing competition across industries drives the adoption of automation technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data to increase productivity and reduce operational costs of companies. The trend of digitalization and process automation across industries is referred to Industry 4.0, and it is pushing businesses to adapt the changing technology landscape to sustain in today's competitive industrial sector. Automation infrastructure has become a necessity in various business processes ranging from safety, process to motion control. Multi-axis controllers play crucial role in enabling the adoption of Industry 4.0 across several industries, including electronics, semiconductor, manufacturing, and food & beverages.
As per the market experts, the IIoT market in developing countries has the potential to grow multifold during the forecast period. China is the largest contributor to overall IIoT spending in the region. Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and India are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for Industry 4.0. Factors such as increasing investments in the IT & telecom infrastructure and rising demand for high efficiency and less operational costs lead to the adoption of advanced motion positioning stages. The rising trend of automation and adoption of advanced technologies across various industries are anticipated to boost the demand for motion positioning stages globally.
The motion positioning stages market is segmented into movement type, drive type, axis, bearing type, load capacity, application, and geography. Based on movement type, the linear segment held the largest share of the global motion positioning stages market throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Based on drive type, the direct drive segment dominated the market in 2019. Based on axis, the single-axis segment held the substantial share in the motion positioning stages market. In terms of bearing type, the mechanical bearing segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. By load capacity, the 0-20 kg segment will continue to dominate the motion positioning stages market during the forecast period. Based on application, the motion positioning stages market is dominated by automation application. Geographically, APAC held the largest share of the motion positioning stages market in 2019.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Motion Positioning Stages Market
According to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Columbia, South Africa, and Mexico are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On September 8, 2020, there were ~27,486,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases with ~894,980 total deaths globally, and the number of COVID-19 patients is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries across the world and the global economy has witnessed worst hit in 2020 and is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic has created significant disruptions in various industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, defense, medical devices, and manufacturing.
The crisis is anticipated to hinder the growth of various industries in APAC. For example, China is a global manufacturing hub and the most abundant raw material supplier for multiple industries worldwide; it was also among the worst affected COVID-19 countries in past few months. The lockdown of different plants and factories in China interrupted the global supply chains and negatively impacted manufacturing, delivery schedules, and multiple products sales and services. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in APAC will impact the growth of the motion positioning stages market negatively for the next few quarters.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Movement Type
1.3.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Drive Type
1.3.3 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Axis
1.3.4 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Bearing Type
1.3.5 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Load Capacity
1.3.6 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Application
1.3.7 Motion Positioning Stages Market- By Region
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Motion Positioning Stages Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Motion Positioning Stages -Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector
5.1.2 Rising Demand for High Speed and Accuracy in Industrial Operations
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Recurring Maintenance Costs of Positioning Stages
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 is Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Vendors
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Advent of Miniaturization in Diversified Industries
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Motion Positioning Stages Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Overview
6.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Movement Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Movement Type, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Linear
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Linear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Rotary
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Rotary Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Goniometer
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Goniometer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Drive Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Drive Type, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Screw
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Screw Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Direct
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Direct Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Axis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Axis, 2019 & 2027
9.3 Single Axis
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Single Axis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Multi Axis
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Multi Axis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Bearing Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Bearing Type, 2019 & 2027
10.3 Air Bearing
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Air Bearing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Mechanical Bearing
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Mechanical Bearing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Load Capacity
11.1 Overview
11.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Load Capacity, 2019 & 2027
11.3 0-20 Kg
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 0-20 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.4-50 Kg
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2-50 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.5-100 Kg
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2-100 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.6-140 Kg
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2-140 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.7 Above 140 Kg
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Above 140 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Application
12.1 Overview
12.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027
12.3 Biotechnology
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.4 Laser Cutting
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Laser Cutting Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.5 Automation
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Automation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.6 Industrial Handling
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Industrial Handling Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.7 Others
12.7.1 Overview
12.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
13. Motion Positioning Stages Market - Geographic Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America: Motion Positioning Stages Market
13.3 Europe: Motion Positioning Stages Market
13.4 APAC: Motion Positioning Stages Market
13.5 MEA: Motion Positioning Stages Market
13.6 SAM: Motion Positioning Stages Market
14. Motion Positioning Stages Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.5 MEA
14.6 South America
15. Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Initiative
15.3 Merger and Acquisition
15.4 New Development
16. Company Profiles
16.1 Aerotech Inc.
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Products and Services
16.1.4 Financial Overview
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 Dover Motion
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Description
16.2.3 Products and Services
16.2.4 Financial Overview
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2.6 Key Developments
16.3 Edmund Optics Inc
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Description
16.3.3 Products and Services
16.3.4 Financial Overview
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Key Developments
16.4 MISUMI Corporation
16.4.1 Key Facts
16.4.2 Business Description
16.4.3 Products and Services
16.4.4 Financial Overview
16.4.5 SWOT Analysis
16.4.6 Key Developments
16.5 Newport Corporation
16.5.1 Key Facts
16.5.2 Business Description
16.5.3 Products and Services
16.5.4 Financial Overview
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Key Developments
16.6 Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.
16.6.1 Key Facts
16.6.2 Business Description
16.6.3 Products and Services
16.6.4 Financial Overview
16.6.5 SWOT Analysis
16.6.6 Key Developments
16.7 OWIS GmbH
16.7.1 Key Facts
16.7.2 Business Description
16.7.3 Products and Services
16.7.4 Financial Overview
16.7.5 SWOT Analysis
16.7.6 Key Developments
16.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation
16.8.1 Key Facts
16.8.2 Business Description
16.8.3 Products and Services
16.8.4 Financial Overview
16.8.5 SWOT Analysis
16.8.6 Key Developments
16.9 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.
16.9.1 Key Facts
16.9.2 Business Description
16.9.3 Products and Services
16.9.4 Financial Overview
16.9.5 SWOT Analysis
16.9.6 Key Developments
16.10 STANDA LTD
16.10.1 Key Facts
16.10.2 Business Description
16.10.3 Products and Services
16.10.4 Financial Overview
16.10.5 SWOT Analysis
16.10.6 Key Developments
17. Appendix
17.1 About the Publisher
17.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9f5n1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
