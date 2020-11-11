Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Movement Type, Drive Type, Axis, Bearing Type, Load Capacity, and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US $644.16 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US $1,035.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing competition across industries drives the adoption of automation technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data to increase productivity and reduce operational costs of companies. The trend of digitalization and process automation across industries is referred to Industry 4.0, and it is pushing businesses to adapt the changing technology landscape to sustain in today's competitive industrial sector. Automation infrastructure has become a necessity in various business processes ranging from safety, process to motion control. Multi-axis controllers play crucial role in enabling the adoption of Industry 4.0 across several industries, including electronics, semiconductor, manufacturing, and food & beverages.



As per the market experts, the IIoT market in developing countries has the potential to grow multifold during the forecast period. China is the largest contributor to overall IIoT spending in the region. Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and India are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for Industry 4.0. Factors such as increasing investments in the IT & telecom infrastructure and rising demand for high efficiency and less operational costs lead to the adoption of advanced motion positioning stages. The rising trend of automation and adoption of advanced technologies across various industries are anticipated to boost the demand for motion positioning stages globally.



The motion positioning stages market is segmented into movement type, drive type, axis, bearing type, load capacity, application, and geography. Based on movement type, the linear segment held the largest share of the global motion positioning stages market throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Based on drive type, the direct drive segment dominated the market in 2019. Based on axis, the single-axis segment held the substantial share in the motion positioning stages market. In terms of bearing type, the mechanical bearing segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. By load capacity, the 0-20 kg segment will continue to dominate the motion positioning stages market during the forecast period. Based on application, the motion positioning stages market is dominated by automation application. Geographically, APAC held the largest share of the motion positioning stages market in 2019.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Motion Positioning Stages Market



According to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Columbia, South Africa, and Mexico are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On September 8, 2020, there were ~27,486,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases with ~894,980 total deaths globally, and the number of COVID-19 patients is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries across the world and the global economy has witnessed worst hit in 2020 and is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic has created significant disruptions in various industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, defense, medical devices, and manufacturing.



The crisis is anticipated to hinder the growth of various industries in APAC. For example, China is a global manufacturing hub and the most abundant raw material supplier for multiple industries worldwide; it was also among the worst affected COVID-19 countries in past few months. The lockdown of different plants and factories in China interrupted the global supply chains and negatively impacted manufacturing, delivery schedules, and multiple products sales and services. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in APAC will impact the growth of the motion positioning stages market negatively for the next few quarters.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global motion positioning stages market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global motion positioning stages market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Movement Type

1.3.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Drive Type

1.3.3 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Axis

1.3.4 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Bearing Type

1.3.5 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Load Capacity

1.3.6 Motion Positioning Stages Market - By Application

1.3.7 Motion Positioning Stages Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Motion Positioning Stages Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Motion Positioning Stages -Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector

5.1.2 Rising Demand for High Speed and Accuracy in Industrial Operations

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Recurring Maintenance Costs of Positioning Stages

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 is Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Vendors

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of Miniaturization in Diversified Industries

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Motion Positioning Stages Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Overview

6.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Movement Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Movement Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Linear

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Linear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Rotary

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Rotary Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Goniometer

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Goniometer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Drive Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Drive Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Screw

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Screw Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Direct

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Direct Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Axis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Axis, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Single Axis

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Single Axis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Multi Axis

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Multi Axis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Bearing Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Bearing Type, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Air Bearing

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Air Bearing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Mechanical Bearing

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Mechanical Bearing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Load Capacity

11.1 Overview

11.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, by Load Capacity, 2019 & 2027

11.3 0-20 Kg

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 0-20 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.4-50 Kg

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2-50 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.5-100 Kg

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2-100 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.6-140 Kg

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2-140 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.7 Above 140 Kg

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Above 140 Kg Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



12. Motion Positioning Stages Market Analysis - By Application

12.1 Overview

12.2 Motion Positioning Stages Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

12.3 Biotechnology

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.4 Laser Cutting

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Laser Cutting Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.5 Automation

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Automation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.6 Industrial Handling

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Industrial Handling Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.7 Others

12.7.1 Overview

12.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



13. Motion Positioning Stages Market - Geographic Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America: Motion Positioning Stages Market

13.3 Europe: Motion Positioning Stages Market

13.4 APAC: Motion Positioning Stages Market

13.5 MEA: Motion Positioning Stages Market

13.6 SAM: Motion Positioning Stages Market



14. Motion Positioning Stages Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.5 MEA

14.6 South America



15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Initiative

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 New Development



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Aerotech Inc.

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Dover Motion

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Edmund Optics Inc

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 MISUMI Corporation

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Newport Corporation

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 OWIS GmbH

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 STANDA LTD

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments



17. Appendix

17.1 About the Publisher

17.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9f5n1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

