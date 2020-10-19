Global Motorsports Media and Technology Company 'Motorsport Network' to Relocate Headquarters to Magic City Innovation District In Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Innovation District – Little Haiti (MCID) is pleased to announce that Motorsport Network, the global market leader for digital platforms at the heart of the auto racing and automotive worlds, will relocate to relocate its headquarters to Little Haiti, in what is considered Miami's newest emerging neighborhood. This ground-up development will be purpose-built for the next generation of digital trailblazers, featuring smart-office spaces, unparalleled amenities, networking opportunities and community connections that reflects Motorsport Network's position as an early adopter in MCID.

"We are proud to have the world's number one Motorsports digital news and entertainment network to the Magic City Innovation District – Little Haiti. Motorsport Network represents the creative class that will spur innovative economic development and facilitate growth in Little Haiti," said Neil Fairman Managing Partner of the MCID.

The office building will consist of 370,000+ leasable square feet over twelve (12) stories and will be the first new office building at MCID. The organization will consolidate its existing Miami, Charlotte and Orlando offices into the top three floors of the new building that will be located at 5972 N.E. Fourth Ave, Miami, FL 33137. This location will also incorporate its Motorsport Games business as a tenant – which owns the NASCAR Heat video game and esports franchise, as well as the Le Mans Esport Series and many more – with flagship website Motorsport.com. Employing over 600 people worldwide, Motorsport Network is active in 15 different languages reaching billions of race fans each year.

Motorsport Network's Chief Financial Officer Carlos M. Ruiz, who will be relocating to Miami, said: "After living and working for decades in NYC, the attractions of living in Miami are very clear in terms of quality of life and from a financial standpoint. The new development of our headquarters, as part of the exciting Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti, is perfect to consolidate our U.S. businesses. It's also symbolic of the significance of what is being built in a neighborhood within this city with such a rich, cultural heritage and history, with a reimagining of what office spaces look like, featuring bespoke amenities in a creative media and technology-motivated environment for true innovators to thrive."

Recently, Lemon City Group LLC, purchased a commercial development parcel from MCID, who is revitalizing approximately 18 acres of underutilized industrial and vacant land located in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. MCID is a master planned urban community dedicated to technology, sustainability, health and wellness, and art and culture. MCID is committed to bringing to life a unique mixed-use development that will be a self-sustaining economic engine in Little Haiti, one of the most vibrant areas of Miami with a uniquely rich cultural heritage. With a commitment to preserving the existing culture and fostering growth in the surrounding neighborhood, the project consists of residential, office, retail and hotel uses and is located just north of Wynwood and the Design District, adjacent to the MiMo district. The master planned development has direct access to I-95 and is only two blocks from Biscayne Boulevard within close proximity to Miami International Airport, Downtown Miami, Edgewater, Port Miami and Miami Beach. The property was also selected, in part, because of its proximity to a future commuter rail stop to be located at Martin Luther King Boulevard, NE 62nd Street, along the Northeast Corridor, which is adjacent to the Motorsport Network office building.

About Magic City Innovation District (MCID)

Magic City Innovation District is an innovation district focused on technology, sustainability, health and wellness and culture. MCID is revitalizing the Little Haiti and Little River neighborhoods to create a world-class destination. It will provide Miami a walkable, campus-like neighborhood where individuals from all demographic backgrounds can enjoy a quality life and re-write history on how communities live, work, play, and learn together. MCID will serve as a new model for future innovation districts and real estate development worldwide.

