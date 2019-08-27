Global Movement Of Unity Sparked By New Inspirational Cross Cultural Documentary Free Trip To Egypt; Announces September As #PledgeToListen Month Bringing People Together To Promote Civility And Authentic Conversation Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What all started as an experiment in kindness for Canadian-Egyptian Entrepreneur of Muslim faith Tarek Mounib to explore the depths of human connection has sparked a global unity movement to bring people across all cultures and faiths together with #PledgeToListen. Mounib's new documentary Free Trip to Egypt brings Americans concerned about Islamic extremism on a free trip to Egypt and the improbable, revealing, enlightening and life-changing connections that unfolded demonstrates the power of communication between people. This September will be the first #PledgeToListen month dedicated to civility, deep listening, and to promote authentic conversation within communities.

Inspired by the film, over 4,000 people have already taken the simple but profound pledge created by Mounib: "I pledge to listen to you. Will you listen to me? I pledge not to demonize anyone who holds certain opinions, views or beliefs, but instead will try to understand their reasons and their arguments and express my own views in return." Ahead of #PledgeToListen month, Mounib suggests some ways to actively participate in the movement.

Practice active listening - Next time someone says something you disagree with, see if you can restate what they said accurately, without judgement or criticism. Start with, "What I hear you saying is ..." and ask if you're correct, to ensure you've really listened and understood them.

Next time someone says something you disagree with, see if you can restate what they said accurately, without judgement or criticism. Start with, "What I hear you saying is ..." and ask if you're correct, to ensure you've really listened and understood them. Explore a neighboring community – Immersing into other cultures doesn't have to require travel. Visit an organization (e.g. a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, community center, political group etc.), or experience a new culture and food in a local neighborhood restaurant.

– Immersing into other cultures doesn't have to require travel. Visit an organization (e.g. a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, community center, political group etc.), or experience a new culture and food in a local neighborhood restaurant. Host someone from another country – Look into an organization for foreign exchange students or a cultural group that hosts visitors or refugees from around the world. Fruitful conversations can be had by hosting a dinner or gathering to welcome the person and ask them about their country and way of life.

Look into an organization for foreign exchange students or a cultural group that hosts visitors or refugees from around the world. Fruitful conversations can be had by hosting a dinner or gathering to welcome the person and ask them about their country and way of life. Take the #PledgeToListen and share a video on social media about why it's important to listen with #PledgeToListen.

To join the conversation visit a local screening of Free Trip To Egypt or to host one more information can be found here.

About Kindness Films:

With a goal of launching a sincere dialogue and a better understanding of different points of view, Kindness Films is focused on creating projects that contribute to the wellbeing of humanity and bringing people of various backgrounds and cultures together. A successful software entrepreneur of Egyptian heritage who has lived in Zurich, Switzerland, for the past 15 years, founder Tarek Mounib – who recalls being the only Muslim family in his neighborhood growing up in the '70s in Halifax, Canada – launched the non-partisan production company in 2017 with the genesis of an idea: A dream to build bridges through kindness and document the journey in a film. What happened next was beyond his wildest dreams … and resulted in a most unusual journey. For more visit www.KindnessFilms.org

Join #PledgeToListen: www.FreeTripToEgypt.com

Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Kindness Films

Related Links

http://www.KindnessFilms.org

