Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring SUEZ, Veolia & Wock-Oliver Among Others

The Global Moving Bed Bioreactor market accounted for $1.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Stringent government emission laws, inefficient irrigation within agriculture and population development are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as financial support for capital improvement projects and lack of alertness are hampering the market growth.



The moving bed bioreactor is the process mainly used for wastewater treatment. This technology has been used by most of the countries across the world for wastewater treatment plans. It is one the best way for the treatment of biomass.



Based on the end user, the municipal wastewater treatment segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to reduce the carbon footprint of treatment plants, preserve ecological habitats, and provide higher efficiency of treatment. MBBR is suited best in this regard offering a smaller carbon footprint, unrivaled efficiency in water treatment needed for industrial firms/municipalities to meet the stringent pollutant discharge limits.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increase and control the worldwide moving bed bioreactors market. Acceptance of new technologies by municipal wastewater treatment has additional fuelled command for moving bed bioreactor in these regions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Moving Bed Bioreactor Market include SUEZ, Veolia, Wock-Oliver Inc., World Water Works Inc., Aquatech International LLC, AqWise -Wise Water Technologies Ltd, Applied Water Solutions Inc., Biowater Technology AS, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Genesis Water Technologies, Headworks Inc., Ovivo, Aquapoint Inc., Schlumberger and DuPont de Nemours, Inc..



5 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nitrification/Denitrification

5.3 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)/COD Removal



6 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food and Beverage

6.3 Healthcare

6.4 Marine

6.5 Municipal Wastewater Treatment

6.6 Poultry and Aquaculture

6.7 Pulp and Paper

6.8 Packaging

6.9 Industrial

6.10 Chemical

6.11 Package Plants



7 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



