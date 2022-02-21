Global mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Assessment of Technical Expertise and Relative Impact on the Field of mRNA-based Interventions

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Key Opinion Leaders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features the identities of some of the key opinion leaders in this domain, offering a quantitative approach to assess the relative expertise of thought leaders in this subject, along with the means for aspiring therapy developers to contact such eminent personalities.

The information has been presented across two deliverables, namely an Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and a PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data. The report features the following details:



Identities of Contemporary KOLs



An in-depth analysis of leading technical experts in the field of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, featuring a quantitative assessment of all the available details across 30+ parameters related to individual KOLs, including the contact information of those individuals who have publicly disclosed such details



Assessment of Technical Expertise and Relative Impact on the Field of mRNA-based Interventions



An analysis of 25+ different (quantifiable) parameters, indicative of the expertise and impact created by different types of KOLs in this domain. The parameters considered in this analysis include inputs from publicly available information that describe experience, technical acumen, scientific activity, impact of contributions, strength of professional network, social media activity, and geographical location of individual KOLs



KOL Competitiveness Analysis



A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis, taking into account all available data on 25+ parameters that highlight the relative strength (technical expertise) and impact created on the industry, by individual KOLs



KOL Profiles and Recent Activity Snapshots



Detailed profiles of top-ranking KOLs, featuring all available details, including years of experience , educational qualifications, previous / current affiliations, previous / current designations, strength of professional networks, scientific activity and contact information. In addition, this section includes brief snapshots of some of the recent contributions of the KOLs captured in the report database, who have been profiled.

Select Companies Mentioned:

Accent Therapeutics

Advirna

Aldevron

Allele Biotechnology

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

AmpTech

AMS Bio

Anima Biotech

ApeXBio

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arrakis Therapeutics

ART Biosciences

AskBio

Astrazeneca

AvantiBio

Avidity Biosciences

Bharat Biotech

Biocad

Biological Mimetics

Biomay

Bioneer

BioNTech

Biosynthesis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

CEA Paris

Cellema

Creative Biolabs

CureVac

Daiichi Sankyo

ElevateBio

Eli Lilly

ETH Zurich

etheRNA

Eurogentec

Garvan Research Institute

Gene Frontier Corporation

Gennova

Harvard Medical School

HDT Bio

IBM Research

Kernal Biologics

Kite Pharma

KU Leuven

KWF Kankerbestrijding

Laboratoire Drouot

Lake Pharma

Oncotherapeutics

OZ Biosciences

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Pfizer

phaRNA

ProQR Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics

PT. Dankos Farma

PTC Therapeutics

Purdue University

Quotient Clinical UK

Rabin Medical Center

Radboud University

RD Biotech

Recode Therapeutics

Regeneron

Rejuvenation Technologies

REXCELERATE

RiboPro

RNACure

Scripps Research

Seoulin Biosciences

Siranomics

Synbio Technologies

Tiba Biotech

Translate Bio

Trilink Biotechnologies

Versameb

VGXI

Ziphius Therapeutics

