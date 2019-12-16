Global Mulch Films Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mulch Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Clear/Transparent, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Clear/Transparent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Clear/Transparent will reach a market size of US$38.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$511.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yield Fuels Growth in the

Mulch Films Market

Competition

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Degradable Mulch Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mulch Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Extensive Use in Agriculture

Sector to Fuel Demand

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Type of Raw Material for 2019 and 2025

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material for 2019

Trend towards Replacing Plastic Films with Biodegradable Mulch

Films in Agriculture

Proposed Revision of the EU Fertilisers Regulation: Potential

for Biodegradable Mulch Films

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial

Communities and Ecosystem Functions

Shift towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to

Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching

Films

Growing Significance of Plastic Mulch in Commercial Vegetable

Production

Rising Adoption of Mulching Technology to Create Congenial

Environment for Crop Growth Augurs Well for the Mulching Films

Market

Mulch Films Aid in Significant Water Savings

Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Play a Critical Part in Water

Conservation in Horticultural Crops

Growing Importance of Mulching for Weed Management in Organic

Vegetable Farming: A Business Case for Mulching Films Market

Organic Mulching: Enabling Significant Water Savings in Fruits

and Vegetables Farming

Rising Use of Mulch Films for Landscapes

Differently Colored Mulches: Critical Impact on Maintaining

Soil Temperature and Mulch Performance

Concerns over Entry of Carcinogens into Food Chain: A Major

Restraining Factor Affecting Plastic Mulch Market

Innovations & Advancements

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin Based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film

Solar Shrink Mulch Film: Helping Reduce Wastage and Protect

Environment

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Mulch?

Mulch Film or Plastic Mulch: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mulch Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mulch Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Mulch Films Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Clear/Transparent (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Clear/Transparent (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Clear/Transparent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Colored (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Colored (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Colored (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Black (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Black (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Black (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Degradable (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Degradable (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Degradable (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) (Element)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) (Element)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) (Element)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) (Element) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) (Element) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) (Element) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) (Element) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) (Element) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) (Element) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Polylactic acid (PLA) (Element) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Polylactic acid (PLA) (Element) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Polylactic acid (PLA) (Element) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Elements (Element) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Elements (Element) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Elements (Element) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) (Element) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) (Element) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 36: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) (Element) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mulch Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Changing Environmental Conditions and Need to Increase

Agricultural Production Drives Growth

Table 37: United States Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Mulch Films Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Mulch Films Market in the United States by Element: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Mulch Films Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Mulch Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Mulch Films Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Mulch Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Mulch Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Mulch Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Mulch Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Mulch Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Plastic Film Mulching Emerges as a Key Agricultural Production

Technology

Table 55: Chinese Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Mulch Films Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Mulch Films Market by Element: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mulch Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mulch Films Market: Rising Demand for Healthy Food Fuels Growth

EU Standard Supports Biodegradable Mulch Films for Agriculture

Industry

Table 61: European Mulch Films Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Mulch Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Mulch Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 65: Mulch Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 68: Mulch Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Mulch Films Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: French Mulch Films Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Mulch Films Market in France by Element: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: French Mulch Films Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by Element:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Mulch Films Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Mulch Films Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: German Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Element:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Mulch Films Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Italian Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Mulch Films Market by Element: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Mulch Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mulch Films Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Mulch Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mulch Films Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Spanish Mulch Films Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Mulch Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Spanish Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Spanish Mulch Films Historic Market Review by Element

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Mulch Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Mulch Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Mulch Films Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Mulch Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Mulch Films Market in Russia by Element: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 110: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Mulch Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Mulch Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Mulch Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Mulch Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Mulch Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Use of Plastic and Biodegradable Mulching in India: A Review

Mulch Films to Contribute Significantly to Sustainable Food

Security

Table 127: Indian Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Mulch Films Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Mulch Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Indian Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Indian Mulch Films Historic Market Review by Element

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Mulch Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Mulch Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Mulch Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Mulch Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 138: Mulch Films Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mulch Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mulch Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Share

Analysis by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Mulch Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Mulch Films Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Mulch Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Mulch Films Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Mulch Films Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 155: Mulch Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 158: Mulch Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Mulch Films Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Mulch Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Mulch Films Market in Brazil by Element: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Mulch Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Mulch Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Mulch Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Mulch Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Mulch Films Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Mulch Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Latin America by

Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Mulch Films Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Mulch Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: The Middle East Mulch Films Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Mulch Films Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Mulch Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: The Middle East Mulch Films Historic Market by

Element in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Mulch Films Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Mulch Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Mulch Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Market for Mulch Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Mulch Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Mulch Films Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 194: Mulch Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Israeli Mulch Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Element: 2018-2025

Table 197: Mulch Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Mulch Films Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Mulch Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Mulch Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Mulch Films Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Mulch Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Mulch Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Mulch Films Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Mulch Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Element for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Mulch Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 210: Mulch Films Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Mulch Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Mulch Films Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Mulch Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Mulch Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Mulch Films Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: African Mulch Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Mulch Films Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: African Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Mulch Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Element: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Mulch Films Market in Africa by Element: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: African Mulch Films Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AEP INDUSTRIES

AL-PACK ENTERPRISES LTD.

AB RANI PLAST OY

ARMANDO ALVAREZ S.A.

BASF SE

BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION

NOVAMONT SPA

RKW SE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

