Global Multi Access Edge Computing Market to 2025: Market Drivers and Opportunities, Technology, Platforms, and Architecture & Application and Service Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Multi Access Edge Computing Market 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. Our MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs.

Often used synonymously, MEC refers to Mobile Edge Computing or Multi Access Edge Computing with the former being more cellular network centric (LTE and 5G) and the latter terminology adopted by standards groups to generalize edge computing to reflect that it may be also be used by WiFi and other wireless access technologies.

The distinction between Multi Access Edge Computing vs. Mobile Edge Computing for MEC largely ends with radio access and network type as almost every other aspect is the same including localizing computing (e.g. computation and storage closer to the end-user), network element virtualization, software and service-centric operations.



In cellular networks, edge computing via MEC is beneficial for LTE, but virtually essential for 5G. This is because Mobile Edge Computing facilitates optimization of fifth generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most. Without MEC, 5G would continue to rely upon back-haul to centralized cloud resource for storage and computing, diminishing much of the otherwise positive impact of latency reduction enabled by 5G.



The report also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Global Market for Multi Access Edge Computing

1.2 Regional Markets for Multi Access Edge Computing



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Multi-access Edge Computing

2.2 Important Characteristics of MEC

2.3 MEC Benefits



3.0 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

3.1 MEC Platform Architecture Building Blocks

3.2 The Edge Cloud Computing Value Chain

3.3 MEC Technology Building Blocks

3.4 MEC Technology Enablers

3.5 MEC Deployment Considerations



4.0 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Limitations of Cloud Convergence

4.2 IT and Telecom Network Convergence

4.3 Base Station Evolution

4.4 Cell Aggregation

4.5 Virtualization in the Cloud

4.6 Continually Improving Server Capacity

4.7 Data Center to Network Interactions

4.8 Open and Flexible App and Service Ecosystem

4.9 Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

4.10 Edge Cloud and Data Transferability

4.11 Proximate Cloud Computing

4.12 Increasingly Faster Content Delivery

4.13 Advantages of MEC Small Cell Deployment

4.14 Overall Mobile Data Demand

4.15 Low Latency Applications

4.16 Integration of MEC with Cloud RAN

4.17 MEC Enhances Real-time Data and Analytics



5.0 MEC Ecosystem

5.1 The Overall Edge Computing Ecosystem

5.2 MEC Ecosystem Players

5.3 Individual Company Analysis



6.0 MEC Application and Service Strategies

6.1 Optimizing the Mobile Cloud

6.2 Context Aware Services

6.3 Data Services and Analytics

7.0 Forecasts Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2025

7.1 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Components

7.2 Forecasts by Number of Mobile Edge Computing Users by Supporting Network

7.3 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by the End Use Technology

7.4 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Applications

7.5 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by End-Users

7.6 Mobile Edge Computing Markets by Industry

7.7 Geographical Markets for Mobile Edge Computing



8.0 Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue

8.1 Global Streaming Data Analytics Revenue

8.2 Global Real-time Data Analytics Revenue by App, Software, and Services

8.3 Global Real-time Data Analytics Revenue in Industry Verticals

8.4 Real-time Data Analytics Revenue by Leading Vendor Platform



9.0 Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook

9.1 Market Definition of 5G

9.2 Evolution of Mobile Communication Standards (1G to 5G)

9.3 Introduction to 5G Technology

9.4 5G Spectrum Options and Utilization

9.5 What can 5G Technology Offer?

9.5.1 5G Network will Facilitate Faster and Less Expensive Services

9.6 Key Advantages and Growth Drivers of 5G

9.7 Challenges for 5G

9.8 5G Roadmap

9.9 5G Use Cases

9.10 Business Opportunities



Companies Mentioned



ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech

Akamai Technologies

Allot Communications

Advanced Micro Devices

Brocade Communications Systems

Cavium Networks

Ceragon Networks

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu Technology Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Integrated Device Technology

Intel Corporation

InterDigital Inc.

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PeerApp Ltd.

Quortus

Redhat, Inc.

Saguna Networks

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

SpiderCloud Wireless

Vasona Networks

Xilinx, Inc.

Yaana Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37svz3/global_multi?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

