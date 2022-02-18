Global Multi-Core Processors Market to Reach $76.5 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 6321

Companies: 44 - Players covered include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Intel Corporation; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM); Marvell Technology Group Ltd.; Qualcomm Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Texas Instruments, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors, Dual Core Processors); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Energy, Healthcare, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Multi-Core Processors Market to Reach US$76.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Multi-core processors have multiple processing units and a single processor with multiple cores are capable of running individual program instructions in each core, simultaneously leading to enhanced functionality, increased speed and parallel computing. The performance of a multi-core processor can match up to a single fast processor but at a lower clock frequency and power dissipation. This technology is useful in dealing with challenging application such as video editing, 3D gaming and encoding and are used predominantly in consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare sectors. Dual core, quad core, hexa core, octa core are different types of multi-core processors widely used. Growth in the global market is driven by many factors such as requirement in faster computing devices with higher functionality, automation across different verticals, higher penetration of internet in emerging countries, growing complexity of computer applications, and rise in sale of portable computing devices with better performance. The escalating electronic content in the automotive sector, demand for energy efficient devices, growing need in the smartphone industry and improved packet processing in telecom equipment are other contributing factors to this market growth. Also, the enterprise shift to cloud computing, propagation of connected devices, and demand for faster image, video and audio processing is another stimulant for the growth of the global multi-core processor market. Factors restraining this growth are competitive rivalry and rising costs.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multi-Core Processors estimated at US$44.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Octa Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hexa Core Processors segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Multi-Core Processors market. Growth in Octa Core segment is attributed to high adoption in smartphones to perform tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic heavy games without draining the battery. Adoption of the Octa core processors by tablet and computer manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Qualcomm and Samsung and use in laptops and smartphones is boosting the market further. Hexa-core processor refers to a chip featuring 6 independent cores. Hexa-core processors have found use in mainstream computers. Hexa-core processors are considered ideal for consumers, business PC users, PC gamers, who are looking for higher power in their computing devices.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026

The Multi-Core Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 26.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 12.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developing economies such as South Korea, India and China are key contributors to the growth of this market. This is due to the presence of large manufacturers of consumer electronics products. The fast-growing market for electronic goods in India and China is boosting market growth further. Rapid infrastructure development and industrialization along with growing urbanization and increase in spend on consumer electronic goods such as computers, tablets and smartphones along with the growing semiconductor industry in India and China are all propelling growth of this market.

Multi-core processors have several advantages. Since a number of CPU cores are placed in close proximity on a single die, the cache coherency circuitry is able to function at a higher clock-rate compared to the scenario when signals needed to travel off-chip. In addition, placing equivalent CPUs on the same die enhances the efficiencies of cache snoop operations, implying that the signals between various CPUs are travelling shorter distances, thereby resulting in less degradation of those signals. The high-quality signals enable the transmission of more data in a given period of time, as the individual signals may be shorter, as well as do not require to be repeated that often. Multi-core CPU architectures also need much lesser PCB or printed circuit space compared to multi-chip SMPs. Further, a dual-core processor utilizes slightly lesser power than 2 coupled single-core processor systems, mainly on account of the decreased power needed to drive the signals outside to the chip. The cores also share certain circuitry such as the interface to the FSB or front side bus, and L2 cache. With regard to competing solutions for the existing silicon die space, multi-core design would be able to utilize established CPU-core library designs and manufacture a product with lesser design error risks than when creating a new broader core-design. The addition of more cache also suffers from declining returns.

In addition, multi-core chips enable higher performance at lesser energy, thus enabling application in mobile devices operating on batteries. As every single core in the multi-core system is usually more energy-effective, the chip also become more effective than when having one big monolithic core. Though this enables higher performance with lesser energy, challenges presented by writing parallel codes offsets this advantage clearly. A key advantage of multi-core processor is its ability to perform a large number of calculations simultaneously, which is of huge benefit for applications that involve parallel computation. For example, computer games are known to handle a large number of calculations related to artificial intelligence and these calculations are different from those used for displaying graphics. Such applications are known as being multithreaded since it involves a number of bound-together short sequences rather than a single long sequence.

Quad Core Processors Segment to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2026

A quad-core processor refers to a chip featuring 4 independent cores, which are capable of reading as well as implementing various CPU instructions. Quad-core processors are widely used in general-purpose computing systems, including personal computers, smartphones and tablets. Several of the latest generations of quad-core processors are extremely small and efficient, and consume less power and hence generate less heat compared to single core systems. In the global Quad Core Processors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.62% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

