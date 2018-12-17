Global Multi Domain Controller Market 2018-2030: Analysis & Forecast by ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit and Powertrain

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Multi Domain Controller Market by Vehicle Type, Application (ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit and Powertrain), Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV & ICE), Bus Systems, Bit Size (32, 64 & 128-bit), Level of Autonomy & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multi domain controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period, from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to USD 20.2 billion by 2030.

The growing number of connected cars and electronic content per vehicle, and reinforcement of mandates by regulatory bodies for vehicle safety and comfort are driving the multi-domain controller market. The growing number of ECUs in vehicles increases the complexity of electrical and electronics architecture.

The automotive industry has witnessed rapid evolution with continuous developments in engineering and technology. Technological advancements and the advent of disruptive trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles have proliferated the demand for electronics in vehicles.



As a result, the penetration of electronic components for every feature in the modern vehicle architecture has reached its threshold. Luxury vehicles are now equipped with more than 100 separate ECUs and over 100 million lines of software codes. This has substantially increased the complexity of vehicle electronics as well as the weight, cost, and power consumption in the vehicle, which in turn has accentuated the need to consolidate ECUs into a centralized domain and led to the advent of multi-domain controllers.



Multi-domain controllers are high-speed computing devices that consume lesser power as compared to individual ECUs and require smaller densities. The multi-domain controller market is thus expected to register substantial growth in the near future. The increasing number of ADAS features in a vehicle as a result of government regulations and the development of autonomous vehicles have also contributed to the growth of the market. Further, the growing sales of luxury vehicles with embedded features have also impacted the market.



The multi-domain controller is an integrated controller that can handle large volumes of data generated from today's connected vehicles. In recent times, the industry has seen an increasing demand for 64-bit processors, which are preferred for the MDC architecture.



However, the 32-bit processors, at present, have a large share in the MDC market due to their lesser cost and limited functionality requirements in the current vehicles. With the aim of achieving a breakthrough in autonomous vehicle technology, the industry is testing autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.



These vehicles have a number of advanced features that are capable of real-time processing. As the demand for autonomous vehicles continues to increase, the automotive industry will soon see a complete transition to 64-bit processors. Also, as cybersecurity requirements would increase in self-driving vehicles, 128-bit processors are expected to penetrate the MDC market by 2025.



The common applications that employ multi-domain controllers in vehicles are ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit Electronics, and Powertrain. The advent of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the ADAS domain controller market.



With increasing regulations related to this vehicle type, ADAS MDCs are expected to register the highest growth in MDC market followed by Cockpit MDCs that integrate various cockpit displays and sensors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Multi Domain Controller Market

4.2 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Region

4.3 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Country

4.4 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Application

4.6 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Level of Autonomy

4.7 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Bus Systems

4.8 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Propulsion Type

4.9 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Bit Size



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Future of Vehicles' Electronic Architecture

5.2 Technology Overview

5.2.1 Technical Aspects of Multi Domain Controllers

5.2.1.1 Hypervisor

5.2.1.2 Cybersecurity

5.2.1.3 Ethernet

5.2.2 Comparison of Vehicle Bus Systems

5.3 Future Outlook of Multi Domain Controller

5.3.1 Evolution of the Domain Centralization Architecture

5.4 Multi Domain Controller Market - Regulatory Overview

5.5 Factor Analysis

5.5.1 Demand-Side Analysis

5.5.1.1 Reduction in Overall Cost of the Vehicle Triggering the Demand for Multi Domain Controllers

5.5.2 Supply-Side Analysis

5.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Efficient Vehicles Will Drive the Multi Domain Controller Market



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multi Domain Controller Evolution

6.3 Market Dynamics

6.3.1 Drivers

6.3.1.1 Development of Autonomous Vehicles

6.3.1.2 Increasing Complexity of Electrical-Electronic Architecture in Modern Vehicles

6.3.1.3 Government Regulations Related to Vehicle Safety

6.3.2 Restraints

6.3.2.1 Product and Integration Complexity at Manufacturer's End

6.3.2.2 Non-Availability of Skilled Labor for High-Speed Communication Links and Automotive Storage

6.3.2.3 High Entry Barriers for Startups

6.3.3 Opportunities

6.3.3.1 Leveraging Automotive Software

6.3.3.1.1 Types of Hypervisor Technologies

6.3.3.2 Multiple Partnerships With Companies Having Expertise in Specific Domains

6.3.4 Challenges

6.3.4.1 Engineering Design Constraints

6.3.4.2 Restructuring of Teams to Provide Consolidated Solutions

6.3.4.3 Lack of Diligence in Power Consumption

6.4 Multi Domain Controller Market: Scenario Analysis

6.4.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.4.2 Most Likely Scenario

6.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adas & Safety

7.2.1 Chassis

7.2.1.1 Government Mandates on Vehicle Safety is the Primary Driver of the Chassis MDC Market

7.3 Body & Comfort

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for High-End Vehicles is Fueling the Growth of Body & Comfort MDCS

7.4 Cockpit Electronics

7.4.1 Infotainment

7.4.1.1 Advanced Features in the Latest Hmi Systems are Driving Infotainment MDCS Market

7.4.2 Connectivity

7.4.2.1 Increase in Development of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Will Trigger the Growth of Connectivity Domain Controllers

7.5 Powertrain

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Region Projected to Be the Largest Powertrain MDCS Market



8 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Europe is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate in This Segment of MDC Market By 2030

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 North America is Expected to Have Largest Market Share in This Type of MDC Market By 2030

8.4 Passenger Cars

8.4.1 Due to Constant Increase in Advance Features Like Adas & Safety, Infotainment Etc. the Passenger Car Vehicle Type is Expected to Dominate the Overall MDC Market



9 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Propulsion Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BEV

9.2.1 Stricter Emission Regulations Throughout the Globe Will Boost the Sale of MDCS Used in Bevs

9.3 HEV

9.3.1 Due to Countries Like UK and Sweden, Europe has the Largest Growth Rate of MDCS for HEV Segment

9.4 Ice

9.4.1 China, India & the European Union Together Constitute the Largest Share of Ice Based Multi Domain Controllers



10 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Bus Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Can & Can Fd

10.2.1 Low Cost and High Configuration Flexibility Makes Can the Preferred Bus System

10.3 Ethernet

10.3.1 Improved Bandwidth and Faster Rate of Data Transmission Between the Devices Will Propel the Growth of Ethernet Based MDCS

10.4 Flexray

10.4.1 to Support Safety Features in Vehicles Flexray Based MDCS Will Gain Momentum in the Market

10.5 LIN

10.5.1 Low Price of LIN Based Multi Domain Controller Will Drive the Market



11 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Bit Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 32-Bit

11.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Largest Market for 32-Bit MDCS

11.3 64-Bit

11.3.1 Increase in Adas Features to Drive the 64-Bit MDC Market

11.4 128-Bit

11.4.1 Rapid Growth in Autonomous Vehicle Production Will Drive the 128-Bit MDC Market



12 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Level of Autonomy

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Autonomous Vehicles

12.2.1 Need for Higher Efficiency and Lesser Space Consumption in Self-Driving Vehicles Expected to Boost the MDC Market

12.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

12.3.1 Higher Electrification of Vehicle Components and Increasing Safety & Convenience Applications is Expected to Fuel the Growth of MDCS in Semi-Autonomous Vehicles



13 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Operating System

13.1 Introduction

13.2 QNX

13.2.1 Providing Software Solutions for Connected and Autonomous Cars Which Posses Very Complex E/E Architecture Will Fuel the Growth of QNX in MDC Market

13.3 Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

13.3.1 Ability to Work in Isolation for Safety & Non-Safety Features of Vehicles Without Affecting Their Performance Would Help AGL to Capitalise the MDC Market

13.4 Android

13.4.1 Brand Image of Google Can Help Automakers to Capitalise the Market



14 Multi Domain Controller Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.2.1 China

14.2.1.1 Largest Producer of Automobiles in the World

14.2.2 India

14.2.2.1 Significant Rise in Vehicle Production in India

14.2.3 Japan

14.2.3.1 Technologically Advanced Vehicles Manufactured With Advanced Automotive Electronics

14.2.4 South Korea

14.2.4.1 Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles in South Korea By 2022 That Require Powerful Processing Devices to Support Various Advanced Features

14.2.5 Thailand

14.2.5.1 Largest Automotive Production Capacity Among the Southeast Asian Countries

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 France

14.3.1.1 Rising Safety Concerns Among Consumers and Government Mandates for Vehicle Safety Systems

14.3.2 Germany

14.3.2.1 Germany Houses the Largest Automotive Industry in Europe

14.3.3 Russia

14.3.3.1 Rise in Sales of Passenger Cars Since 2017

14.3.4 Spain

14.3.4.1 Second Biggest Manufacturer of Auto-Parts in the European Union

14.3.5 UK

14.3.5.1 Heavy Investments By OEMs Such as Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, and Honda is Expected to Be the Primary Growth Factor

14.4 North America

14.4.1 Canada

14.4.1.1 Canadian Auto Industry is One of the Largest Green Tech Sectors in the World

14.4.2 Mexico

14.4.2.1 Mexico's Integration With the North American Market

14.4.3 US

14.4.3.1 US Automotive Industry is Highly Inclined Toward Innovation, Technology, and the Development of High-Performance and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

14.5 Rest of the World

14.5.1 Brazil

14.5.1.1 Brazil Market for MDCS Will Be Driven By the Strong Manufacturing Base of Leading OEMs in the Country

14.5.2 Iran

14.5.2.1 Passenger Cars Segment is Projected to Be the Largest MDC Market in Iran



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

15.3.1 New Product Developments

15.3.2 Expansions

15.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Agreements/Mergers & Acquisitions

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.4.1 Visionary Leaders

15.4.2 Innovators

15.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.4.4 Emerging Companies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Continental AG

16.2 Visteon Corporation

16.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.4 Aptiv PLC

16.5 Panasonic Corporation

16.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

16.7 Faurecia

16.8 Magna International Inc.

16.9 Lear Corporation

16.10 Autoliv Inc.

16.11 Sasken Technologies Ltd

16.12 Magneti Marelli Spa

16.13 Harman International

16.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.15 Hitachi Ltd

16.16 NXP Semiconductors

16.17 Texas Instruments

16.18 Nvidia Corporation

16.19 Infineon Technologies

16.20 Stmicroelectronics Nv

16.21 Denso Corporation

16.22 Toshiba

16.23 Broadcom

16.24 Microchip

16.25 Xilinx

16.26 Melexis

16.27 Elmos Semiconductor

16.28 Vector Informatik

16.29 Intel

16.30 Qualcomm

16.31 Maxim Integrated

16.32 on Semiconductor

16.33 Rohm Semiconductor

16.34 Valeo

16.35 Cisco

16.36 Analog Devices Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hst7hw/global_multi?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

