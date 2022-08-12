Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report 2022-2027: Proliferation of Cloud-Based MFA Solutions and Services & Adoption of Interconnected Devices in the IoT Environment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Factor Authentication Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Model Type (Two, Three, Four, Five-factor), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MFA market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 12.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 26.7 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2027. The demand for MFA is driven by the need for more secure digital payments and rising breaches and threats. There is also a growing demand for AI/ ML-powered MFA solutions to identify any suspicious activity and detect any anomalous user behavior in real-time.



Based on component, the solutions segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The MFA market by component is bifurcated into hardware, solutions, and services. The need for securing highly confidential and sensitive information, a surge in BYOD trends, and an emphasis on stringent regulatory norms are fueling the adoption of MFA solutions. Some of the prominent solution vendors in the MFA market are Micro Focus, Duo Security, Broadcom, Ping Identity, RSA Security, OneSpan, and Microsoft. Key players in the MFA market continuously invest in new product launches/ enhancements and inorganic growth strategies to expand their footprint and improve their MFA portfolio in the market to attract more end-users.



By model type, the two-factor authentication segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Based on model type, the global MFA market is segmented into two-factor authentication, three-factor authentication, four-factor authentication, and five-factor authentication. The two-factor authentication segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. According to Duo Labs (Duo Security) State of the Auth report, two-factor authentication has gained significant adoption with 79% of respondents reported to having used it in 2021. The increasing number of online transactions, rising security breaches, and compliance to regulatory norms is expected to boost the two-factor authentication segment market growth.



Based on vertical, the BFSI segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



The overall market for the MFA technology is categorized into several applications, based on its end user usage, such as BFSI, government, military & defense, travel & immigration, commercial security, healthcare, IT, telecom, media & entertainment, and others.



The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size among other end-users. Financial companies are increasingly embracing digital transformation. The BFSI organizations possess highly confidential and sensitive information (financial data of customers, user IDs, passwords, and other personal information). Hence, this vertical is the major adopter of MFA solutions to avoid any instances of fraud or identity theft. In addition, government mandates such as



Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), along with standards that include Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), require financial institutions to ensure protection from cyber criminals.





Premium Insights

Growing Instances of Data Breaches, Rising Adoption of BYOD Trends, and Stringent Regulations to Drive the MFA Market

Solutions Segment to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

North America to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period BFSI to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next 5 Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of BYOD, CYOD, and WFH Trends

Rising Security Breaches and Sophisticated Cyberattacks Leading to Financial and Reputational Loss

Stringent Government Regulations to Increase the Adoption of MFA Solutions

Rising Instances of Identity Theft and Fraud

Restraints

High Cost and Technical Complexities in Implementing MFA Solutions

Increasing Response Time in Higher-Order Authentication Models

Opportunities

Proliferation of Cloud-Based MFA Solutions and Services

Rising Adoption of Interconnected Devices in the IoT Environment

High Volume of Online Transactions

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Related to MFA Among Enterprises

Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Multi-Factor Authentication Market, by Type



7 Multi-Factor Authentication Market, by Component



8 Multi-Factor Authentication Market, by Model Type



9 Multi-Factor Authentication Market, by Organization Size



10 Multi-Factor Authentication Market, by Vertical



11 Multi-Factor Authentication Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Adjacent Markets



15 Appendix



