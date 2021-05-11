Global Multi-functional Printer Market- Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio
May 11, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The multi-functional printer market is poised to grow by USD 4.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!
The report on the multi-functional printer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for MFPs from the healthcare sector and MFPs gaining popularity among price-sensitive end-users.
The multi-functional printer market analysis includes Technology and Geography. This study identifies the evolving documentation needs of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the multi-functional printer market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The multi-functional printer market covers the following areas:
Multi-functional Printer Market Sizing
Multi-functional Printer Market Forecast
Multi-functional Printer Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Canon Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- KYOCERA Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
Related Reports on Information Technology include:
Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The printers market has the potential to grow by USD 6.01 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Production Printer Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The production printer market size has the potential to grow by USD 690.03 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Vendor overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canon Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- KYOCERA Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/multi-functional-printer-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article