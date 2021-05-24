Global Multi-level Marketing Software Markets Report 2021 - Increasing Network Marketing to Boost the Growth of Multi-level Marketing Software Market

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-level Marketing Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multi-level marketing software market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The anticipated growth will be driven by the rising network marketing market worldwide. Since 2009, network marketing has grown over 60% to reach US$ 189.6 Bn in 2017, starting from US$ 117.0 Bn in 2009.

Asia Pacific was the leader in the global multi-level marketing software market accounting for more than 1/3rd of the market revenue in 2020. North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific with a revenue share of 20% and 19% respectively. In Asia Pacific, China is the largest multi-level marketing software market owing to China's leading share in network marketing.

Increasing Network Marketing to Boost the Growth of Multi-level Marketing Software Market

Multi-level marketing software have various features such as worldwide accessibility, report management and payout management, which helps network marketing companies to manage in-house operations. As a consequence of aforementioned factors, we are expecting healthy growth in the multi-level marketing software market during the forecast period.



Wellness Segment to Dominate throughout the Forecast Period



In 2020, the wellness segment held the highest market share in the global multi-level marketing software market, accounting for 34% of the market revenue. Owing to rising health & wellness concerns worldwide, the wellness and cosmetics & personal care segments are growing. Major network marketing companies have exhaustive portfolio of wellness and cosmetics & personal care products. For instance, Amway Corporation's more than 60% of the product portfolio has wellness and cosmetics & personal care products. Thus, we are expecting the wellness segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Remain Highest Revenue Contributor during the Forecast Period



Growing GDP, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific such as China and India are other major growth factors. As a consequence of all these factors, we are expecting the Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the multi-level marketing software market include MultiSoft Corporation, Netsoft, Inc., Pro MLM Software, International Direct Selling Technology Corporation (IDSTC), ARM MLM, Xennsoft LLC, SocialBug, Compusult Systems Inc., InfoTrax Systems, Techbase Solution Sales Management System, among others.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the multi-level marketing software market size in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is the largest regional market for multi-level marketing software?

What are the major trends followed in the overall multi-level marketing software across different regions?

What are the key market trends and high-growth opportunities observed in the multi-level marketing software market?

What are the drivers of the multi-level marketing software market?

Which are the leading multi-level marketing software vendors worldwide?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading multi-level marketing software vendors?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Analysis

3.1. Global MLMS Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography, 2020

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Value, By Deployment , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Web-based and Installed

4.3. Cloud Based



5. Global Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Value, By End-Use , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Wellness

5.3. Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.4. Household Goods/ Durables

5.5. Financial Services

5.6. Others (Homecare, Utilities, etc.)



6. Global Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Value, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Market Analysis

6.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

6.3. Large Enterprises



7. North America Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Multi-level Marketing Software (MLMS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

MultiSoft Corporation

Netsoft Inc.

Pro MLM Software

International Direct Selling Technology Corporation (IDSTC)

ARM MLM

Xennsoft LLC

SocialBug

Compusult Systems Inc.

InfoTrax Systems

Techbase Solution Sales Management System

