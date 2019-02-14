Global Multichannel Order Management Market Forecast to 2023 - Technological Advancements in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality
The "Multichannel Order Management Market by Solution (Software & Services), Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size, Industry Vertical (Retail, Ecommerce, and Wholesale, Manufacturing, & Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global multichannel order management market size to grow from USD 1.46 billion in 2018 to USD 2.44 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the market are digital transformation, proliferation of smartphone and internet users, and multiple sale channels.
The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the multichannel order management market size by solution (software and services), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Among all solutions, the software segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as there is an increasing need for multichannel order management in every vertical such as retail, eCommerce, and wholesale, for scaling functions and orders at every granular level that results in an efficient system optimization and organization.
Among all professional services, the integration and deployment services segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. These services in the multichannel order management market enable organizations to grasp proper technical knowledge and are guided to select the right software architecture, based on their business requirements. The best deployment type is then suggested to organizations to reduce their costs and improve the overall productivity of the installed order management software.
Among all deployment types, the Cloud deployment type is expected to have the largest market share in the multichannel order management market during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions have witnessed a greater demand due to their wide range of functionalities, such as pay-per-use model, flexibility, ease in accessibility, faster setup time, multiuser support, and low installation and maintenance costs.
Among all verticals, the retail, eCommerce, and wholesale vertical is estimated to hold the largest market size in the multichannel order management market in 2018. With the proliferation of the online market, retailers are adopting innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social media networks. With the ever-increasing competition in this sector, customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among the array of online shopping options. Hence, there has been a high adoption of multichannel order management methodologies in the retail sector because of its benefits, such as improved operational efficiency, simple architecture, easy deployment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the multichannel order management market during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the overall market and is considered to be the most advanced region in terms of technological adoption. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies, such as the US and Canada, and their focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors are expected to drive the market's significant growth in the APAC region. With the increasing pressure to achieve greater business agility, more IT organizations in the APAC region are planning to adopt the multichannel order management environment to function properly, improve operational efficiency, and reduce cost. There is a huge market potential for enterprises in this region; this potential can be leveraged to create better business opportunities.
Digital transformation, proliferation of smartphone and internet users, and multiple sale channels are expected to drive the global market. However, security and privacy concerns may hinder the market growth and act as a restraining factor that can hamper adoption rate of the multichannel order management.
