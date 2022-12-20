Global Multilayer Printed Circuits Market to Reach $40 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multilayer Printed Circuits Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Multilayer Printed Circuits Market is expected to grow at a rate of about 5% CAGR over the next six years (2022-2028) owing to the growing market for smart devices used in home automation systems. Furthermore, the growing need for smaller, lighter boards for use in electrical devices, military equipment, and healthcare miniaturization is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market size is estimated to be ~US$ 30 Bn in 2022. It is further found in the research study that the market size is expected to reach ~US$ 40 Bn by 2028 with a CAGR of ~5%.



The growing market for smart devices incorporated into home automation systems is expected to propel the Multilayer Printed Circuits Market growth. The need for smaller and lighter boards for use in electrical devices, military equipment, and healthcare miniaturization is further expected to accelerate the growth of the market.



Nowadays, consumers seek out additional conveniences brought about by home automation products or devices and ambient computing through smart home devices. For an efficient and lighter smart home device, a multilayer printed circuit board is used in its wiring area. Thus, the increasing adoption of smart home devices is expected to push the market growth of multilayer printed circuit boards.



According to the Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI), approximately 456 million smart-home devices were shipped globally in 2020, which is further expected to cross approximately 1.2 billion by 2025.



The multilayer printed circuit board market faces several restraints such as the availability of cheaper alternatives in the market. Also, the requirement of higher cost and time for manufacturing a multilayer printed circuit board is expected to hinder market growth.



The cost of manufacturing, designing, and de-paneling a multilayer printed circuit board goes on the higher side as compared to the other alternatives in the market which could be used unless there is a requirement for the small size factor. Also, multilayer PCBs are the result of new technology, so the equipment required to produce them is still relatively expensive.



According to Valley Services Electronics (VSE), a leading PCB manufacturer and assembler, a single-layer printed circuit board requires no additional cost whereas a multilayer printed circuit board requires an additional US$25 to US$50 per layer pair on a typical-sized board.rEP



Scope of the Report



The Global Multilayer Printed Circuits Market is segmented by product type and application type. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the world's major regions' Multilayer Printed Circuits Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion.



By Product Type

Layer 3-6

Layer 8-10

Layer 10+

By Application Type

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Industry

Communications

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Other

By Region

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy )

( , UK, , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , Taiwan , Japan , India )

( , , , ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

Flexium Interconnect.Inc

Fujikura Ltd

Nippon Mektron, LTD

TTM Technologies Inc

Zhen Ding Tech

MFLEX

JYCircuitBoard

Tripod Technology Corp

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Ibiden Co. Ltd

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Trackwise Designs plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth



3. Total Global Multilayer Printed Circuits- Market Segmentation by Product Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



4. Total Global Multilayer Printed Circuits- Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



5. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape



6. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, and Developments)



7. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

8. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

9. Analyst Recommendation

