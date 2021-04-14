Global Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis 2021-2027: Key Upcoming Events for 2021 Include the Expected US Approval of the BCMA-directed CAR-T Therapies ide-cel and JNJ-4528

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multiple myeloma is characterized by the infiltration of malignant, antibody-producing plasma cells in the bone marrow. Almost all cases occur in individuals aged over 40 years, and age at diagnosis has an impact on patient outcome, especially in terms of the treatment options available. Most patients will receive at least three lines of treatment, and eligible patients will receive stem cell transplantation.



Latest Key Takeaways



The report estimates that in 2018, there were 134,100 incident cases of multiple myeloma (MM) in adults aged 40 years and older worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 153,700 incident cases by 2027.



Revlimid, an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and Velcade, a proteasome inhibitor (PI), play key roles as the backbone for combination regimens across various lines of therapy. These drugs have broad approvals in all markets, and the expected expiry of their patents in 2022 will exert substantial downward pressure on the MM market.



Other key recent events include two Phase III successes for second-line or later MM: Sarclisa's success in IKEMA in combination with Kyprolis and dex, and Xpovio's success in BOSTON in combination with Velcade and dex.



Key upcoming catalysts for 2021 include the expected US approvals of the BCMA-directed CAR-T therapies ide-cel and JNJ-4528. Supplementary approvals are expected in second-line or later MM for Sarclisa combined with Kyprolis and dex, and subcutaneous Darzalex combined with Pomalyst and dex.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I MM asset is 6.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 56%. MM drugs, on average, take 9.0 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



Genericization of key brands Velcade, Revlimid, and Pomalyst will substantially slow market growth

New BCMA-targeted therapies will contribute to growth in the multiple myeloma market over the forecast period

Label expansions of marketed drugs will help balance out downturn in the market

Drugs with a novel mechanism of action, such as Xpovio, Pepaxto, and Blenrep, will move into earlier lines of therapy

