Global Multiplex Assays Industry
Dec 16, 2019, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Multiplex Assays market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799196/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables will reach a market size of US$128.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$426.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abcam PLC; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne Coporation; Illumina, Inc.; Luminex Corporation; Merck KgaA; Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC.; Olink; Qiagen NV; Quanterix Corporation; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Seegene, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799196/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multiplex Assays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multiplex Assays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Multiplex Assays Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Multiplex Assays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Consumables (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Consumables (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Software & Services (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Software & Services (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Software & Services (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Protein Assays (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Protein Assays (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Protein Assays (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Nucleic Acid Assays (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Nucleic Acid Assays (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Nucleic Acid Assays (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cell-based Assays (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cell-based Assays (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cell-based Assays (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 24: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Hospitals & Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Hospitals & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Hospitals & Research Institutes (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multiplex Assays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Multiplex Assays Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Multiplex Assays Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Multiplex Assays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Multiplex Assays Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Multiplex Assays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Multiplex Assays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Multiplex Assays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Multiplex Assays Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Multiplex Assays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Multiplex Assays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Multiplex Assays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Multiplex Assays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Multiplex
Assays in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Multiplex Assays Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Multiplex Assays Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Multiplex Assays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Multiplex Assays Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Multiplex Assays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Multiplex Assays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Multiplex Assays in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Multiplex Assays Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multiplex Assays Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Multiplex Assays Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Multiplex Assays Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Multiplex Assays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 71: Multiplex Assays Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Multiplex Assays Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Multiplex Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Multiplex Assays Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Multiplex Assays Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Multiplex Assays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Multiplex Assays Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Multiplex Assays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Multiplex Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Multiplex Assays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Multiplex Assays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Multiplex Assays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Multiplex Assays Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Multiplex Assays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Multiplex Assays Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Multiplex Assays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Multiplex Assays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Multiplex Assays in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Multiplex Assays Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Multiplex Assays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Multiplex Assays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Multiplex Assays Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Multiplex Assays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Multiplex Assays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Multiplex Assays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multiplex Assays in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Multiplex Assays Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Multiplex Assays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Multiplex Assays Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Multiplex Assays Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Multiplex Assays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Multiplex Assays Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Multiplex Assays Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Multiplex Assays Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Multiplex Assays Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Multiplex Assays Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 134: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Multiplex Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Multiplex Assays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Multiplex Assays Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Multiplex Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Multiplex Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Multiplex Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Multiplex Assays Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Multiplex Assays Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Multiplex Assays Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Multiplex Assays Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Multiplex Assays Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Multiplex Assays Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Multiplex Assays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Multiplex Assays Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Multiplex Assays Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Multiplex Assays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 174: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Multiplex Assays Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Multiplex Assays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Multiplex Assays Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Multiplex Assays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multiplex Assays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multiplex Assays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Multiplex Assays in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Multiplex Assays Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: Multiplex Assays Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Multiplex Assays in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Multiplex Assays Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 203: Multiplex Assays Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 206: Multiplex Assays Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Multiplex Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 209: Multiplex Assays Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Multiplex Assays Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Multiplex Assays Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Multiplex Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Multiplex Assays Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Multiplex Assays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Multiplex Assays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Multiplex Assays Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Multiplex Assays Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 228: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Multiplex Assays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 230: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Multiplex Assays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Multiplex Assays Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Multiplex Assays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Multiplex Assays Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: Multiplex Assays Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Multiplex Assays Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Multiplex Assays Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Multiplex Assays Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Multiplex Assays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Multiplex Assays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Multiplex Assays Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for Multiplex Assays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 254: Multiplex Assays Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Multiplex
Assays in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Multiplex Assays Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 258: Multiplex Assays Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 260: Multiplex Assays Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Multiplex Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 263: Multiplex Assays Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Multiplex Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Multiplex Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 266: Multiplex Assays Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Multiplex Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Multiplex Assays Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Multiplex Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Multiplex Assays Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Multiplex Assays Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Multiplex Assays in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 275: Multiplex Assays Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Multiplex Assays Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 277: Multiplex Assays Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Multiplex Assays Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 279: Multiplex Assays Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Multiplex Assays Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Multiplex Assays Historic
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799196/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article