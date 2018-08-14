Global Music Streaming Service Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.77%
The "Global Music Streaming Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Music Streaming Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.77% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Music Streaming Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the rising number of subscribers of music streaming services.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing preference for music streaming services. The improvement of the internet bandwidth demand is increasing the adoption of music streaming services across the world. One trend affecting this market is the advent of smart speakers. Smart speakers are wireless speakers that are integrated with AI technology for voice command access.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the illegal downloading and piracy. The increasing number of unauthorized copies have impacted legitimate sales on a global level.
Key vendors
- Apple
- Amazon.com
- Deezer (subsidiary of Access Industries)
- Pandora Media
- Spotify
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STREAMING SERVICE
- Comparison by streaming service
- Paid music streaming service
- Free music streaming service
- Market opportunity by streaming service
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Individual users
- Commercial users
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Wearables with music streaming
- Advent of smart speakers
- Popularity of cloud-based music streaming services
- Growth of multiroom streaming
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
