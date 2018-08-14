Global Music Streaming Service Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.77%

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Music Streaming Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.77% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Music Streaming Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the rising number of subscribers of music streaming services.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing preference for music streaming services. The improvement of the internet bandwidth demand is increasing the adoption of music streaming services across the world. One trend affecting this market is the advent of smart speakers. Smart speakers are wireless speakers that are integrated with AI technology for voice command access.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the illegal downloading and piracy. The increasing number of unauthorized copies have impacted legitimate sales on a global level.





Key vendors

Apple

Amazon.com

Deezer (subsidiary of Access Industries)

Pandora Media

Spotify

