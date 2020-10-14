Global Music Superstar And Humanitarian Of The Year Bret Michaels Partners With DOCS To Help Bring The First-Ever DOCS Dental Office To A US Air Force Base, With A Grand Opening Event In Glendale Arizona

Coming from a long line of veterans, Michaels, an ardent lifelong supporter of our nation's military, always makes it a point during his live shows to bring veterans on the stage to honor them in arenas and stadiums across the country. During his visit to Luke AFB Michaels met hundreds of service members and their families, who also received a copy of his bestselling book, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography / My Life in Pictures & Stories.

"Every once in a while you come to the absolute real deal. The guy whose family is in the military, the guy who will travel far and wide around the world in to dangerous places and otherwise to help support the military and Bret is that guy," said Dr. Larry Caplin of DOCS.

Michaels has been to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to visit with and perform for the troops, while also raising and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars for military charities and hospitals through his Life Rocks Foundation. The artist is looking forward to continuing to help DOCS bring state-of-the-art health care to bases across the country.

"What an absolute honor it is to support our military and the DOCS team," said Michaels. "As the son of a veteran, there are not enough words to say thank you to our service members and their families for their service and the freedoms that it gives us. Helping DOCS open their amazing state of the art facility is just one way that we can support our service members and their families."

An Arizona resident, Michaels also built a unique and innovative hospitality suite for the patients and their families of St. Joseph at Barrows where Bret, also a lifelong type 1 diabetic, was treated after suffering a life-threatening brain hemorrhage, and spent several weeks in their ICU. Due to the incredible medical staff and by the grace of God, Michaels says, he is here to talk about it.

To learn more about Bret's new Auto-Scrap-Ography, his support of veterans and our military, visit BretMichaels.com

ABOUT BRET MICHAELS

Music Icon, Bret Michaels, has sold over 55 million records worldwide, is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest rated reality shows in history. An entrepreneur, Michaels created the ground breaking 'Auto-Scrap-Ography" concept and format with his recently released book 'Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography," as well as the multi-million dollar selling Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart, launched his own line of custom guitars and created "Bret's Blend, Diet Trop A Rocka" which is a number one selling beverage for Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group. Michaels, a life long Type 1 Diabetic, personally and through his Life Rocks Foundation has helped raise millions of dollars for charity and makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research but to such causes as Operation Homefront, Fealgood Foundation, childhood cancer, PetSmart Charities, and more. His talent, business acumen and natural candor have made him one of the most sought-after performers, keeping him on the road for nearly 300 live performances, speaking engagements, charitable concerts and private engagements a year. For more information: www.bretmichaels.com

ABOUT DOCS HEALTH

DOCS Health is a progressive healthcare movement with one mission: Provide access to comprehensive healthcare and innovative solutions for schools, the military, government agencies, and corporations around the world. Our skilled medical and dental clinicians remove barriers to care by delivering on-site healthcare for our partners. Learn more at www.DOCS.health.

