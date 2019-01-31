Global MV Protection Relay Market 2017-2026: Increasing Popularity of Smart Grid Technologies for Energy Management in Developing Countries & Growth of Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Networks
The "MV Protection Relay - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global MV Protection Relay market accounted for $808.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,405.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors propelling the market growth are increasing popularity of smart grid technologies for energy management in developing countries, growth of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks. However, delays in grid expansion projects and high cost of installation and maintenance are some of the factors restricting the market growth. In addition, rising investments in smart grid technologies provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
A protective relay is a relay device designed to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected and it enables safe operation in an electrical circuit. The primary function of protective relays is to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected. It may react to the magnitude of a quantity such as current or voltage. Protection relays may use shaded-pole, magnets, operating and restraint coils, arrays of induction disks, telephone-relay contacts, phase-shifting networks, and solenoid-type operators.
Based on End User, industrial segment witnessed considerable growth in the market, owing to rising demand for protection relays in industries to avoid damages to costly instruments caused by overload, over temperature.
By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing need for solar projects, rising smart grid demands, and increasing industrialization and urbanization. The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. India and China accounted for high global shares in transmission and distribution infrastructure, and as a result, these countries are expected to be the major drivers for the protective relays market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Connected Load
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Motors
5.3 Feeder Line
5.4 Transformers
5.5 Other Connected Loads
6 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Voltage Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High Voltage
6.3 Medium Voltage
6.4 Low Voltage
7 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Protection Mechanism
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Feeder Protection
7.3 Motor Protection
7.4 Transmission Line
7.5 Generator Protection
8 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Digital & Numerical Relay
8.3 Electromechanical & Static Relay
9 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical
9.2.2 Oil & Gas
9.2.3 Metal & Mining
9.3 Utilities
9.3.1 Power Distribution
9.3.2 Power Generation
9.4 Commercial & Institutional
9.5 Renewable
9.6 Marine
10 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB
12.2 General Electric
12.3 Mitsubishi Electric
12.4 Rockwell
12.5 Toshiba Corporation
12.6 Larsen & Toubro
12.7 Woodward
12.8 Eaton
12.9 Siemens
12.10 Schneider Electric
12.11 Schweitzer
12.12 Powell Industries
12.13 Basler Electric Co.
12.14 Solcon
12.15 Terasaki
