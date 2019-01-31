Global MV Protection Relay Market 2017-2026: Increasing Popularity of Smart Grid Technologies for Energy Management in Developing Countries & Growth of Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Networks

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global MV Protection Relay market accounted for $808.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,405.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors propelling the market growth are increasing popularity of smart grid technologies for energy management in developing countries, growth of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks. However, delays in grid expansion projects and high cost of installation and maintenance are some of the factors restricting the market growth. In addition, rising investments in smart grid technologies provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

A protective relay is a relay device designed to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected and it enables safe operation in an electrical circuit. The primary function of protective relays is to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected. It may react to the magnitude of a quantity such as current or voltage. Protection relays may use shaded-pole, magnets, operating and restraint coils, arrays of induction disks, telephone-relay contacts, phase-shifting networks, and solenoid-type operators.

Based on End User, industrial segment witnessed considerable growth in the market, owing to rising demand for protection relays in industries to avoid damages to costly instruments caused by overload, over temperature.

By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing need for solar projects, rising smart grid demands, and increasing industrialization and urbanization. The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. India and China accounted for high global shares in transmission and distribution infrastructure, and as a result, these countries are expected to be the major drivers for the protective relays market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Connected Load

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Motors

5.3 Feeder Line

5.4 Transformers

5.5 Other Connected Loads



6 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Voltage Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Voltage

6.3 Medium Voltage

6.4 Low Voltage



7 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Protection Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Feeder Protection

7.3 Motor Protection

7.4 Transmission Line

7.5 Generator Protection



8 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital & Numerical Relay

8.3 Electromechanical & Static Relay



9 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

9.2.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.3 Metal & Mining

9.3 Utilities

9.3.1 Power Distribution

9.3.2 Power Generation

9.4 Commercial & Institutional

9.5 Renewable

9.6 Marine



10 Global MV Protection Relay Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB

12.2 General Electric

12.3 Mitsubishi Electric

12.4 Rockwell

12.5 Toshiba Corporation

12.6 Larsen & Toubro

12.7 Woodward

12.8 Eaton

12.9 Siemens

12.10 Schneider Electric

12.11 Schweitzer

12.12 Powell Industries

12.13 Basler Electric Co.

12.14 Solcon

12.15 Terasaki



