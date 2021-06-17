Global Mycosis Fungoides Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Bayer, Elorac and Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mycosis Fungoides Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mycosis fungoides market is set to project sublime growth at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Mycosis fungoides occurs in 70% of the patients suffering with cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL), affecting initially to the skin later the infection spreads to internal organs in the later stages of the disease. Currently combinatorial treatment regimen is employed by oncologist worldwide to subdue the clinical manifestation occurring during the course of disease. SGX301 (Soligenix, Inc.) and 0.5% naloxone hydrochloride lotion (Elorac, Inc.) are currently in the phase III clinical trials being studied for its safety and efficacy for the treatment of mycosis fungoides.



Recent USFDA approval of Poteligeo for the treatment of mycosis fungoides will increase the demand for monoclonal antibodies treatment regime



As per the new guidelines formulated by National Comprehension Cancer Network (NCCN), there is no permanent cure for mycosis fungoides. The treatment regimen comprises of individual and combinatorial therapy depending upon the stage and severity of the disease. Usually topical steroids and mechlorethamine gel are used as a topical treatment in the early stage of the disease, if need be localized radiation therapy is also recommended by oncologist depending upon the spread of mycosis fungoides. HDAC inhibitors and extracorporeal photopheresis are prescribed to patients in stage 2 of the disease. Monoclonal antibodies are given by systemic circulation during the late stages of mycosis fungoides. Recent approval by USFDA for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab) will further boost the demand for monoclonal antibodies as the first line of treatment for mycosis fungoides during the forecast period.



Rising incidence of mycosis fungoides and stringent treatment guidelines stipulated by USFDA drive the market growth in North America



North America is presently ruling the regional segment for mycosis fungoides market representing a share of 31.8%. The parameters responsible for its impressive market growth are rising incidence of mycosis fungoides and stringent treatment guidelines stipulated by USFDA. The National Institute of Health (NIH), has reported the prevalence rate of mycosis fungoides in United States is ranging from 3 to 6 per 100,000 people annually. The presence of major players such as Sanofi S.A., Astellas Pharma, Soligenix, Inc., Yaupon Therapeutics etc. further bolster the market growth in North America region. Europe is in the second place holding a market share of 28.4% primarily due to favorable reimbursement scenario pertaining to treatment of mycosis fungoides in EU region. Strategic collaboration between biopharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes further strengthen the market growth in European region. Asia Pacific with a market share of 16.2% is keen to register rapid growth on account of supportive regulatory environment provided by the local healthcare agencies and proactive government policies to treat orphan and rare diseases.



Biopharmaceutical giants spearheading the mycosis fungoides market are Astellas Pharma, Bayer AG, Dover Medical and Scientific Equipment, Ltd., Elorac, Inc., Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Macopharma, Sanofi SA, Soligenix, Inc., Varian Medical Systems and Yaupon Therapeutics.



Key questions answered in this report

Who are the major biopharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the development of medicines for the treatment of mycosis fungoides?

What are the DRO's related to the market growth assessed as per the latest market trend?

What is the disease pathology pertaining to mycosis fungoides and explain its different stages?

What is the individual and combinatorial therapy employed for the treatment of mycosis fungoides?

What is the prevalence rate of mycosis fungoides in developing regions such as Asia Pacific , MEA and LATAM?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Mycosis Fungoides (MF) Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global MF Market, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Mycosis Fungoides (MF) Market, by Treatment

4.1. Overview

4.2. Topical Steroids

4.3. Mechlorethamine gel

4.4. HDAC Inhibitors

4.5. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.6. Localized Radiation Therapy

4.7. Extracorporeal Photopheresis

4.8. Others

4.9. Pipeline Analysis

4.9.1. Phase III Drug

4.9.1.1. SGX301

4.9.1.2. Naloxone Hydrochloride Lotion 0.5%

4.9.2. Tabular Representation of Phase I and II Drug Pipeline



Chapter 5. Global Mycosis Fungoides (MF) Market, by Geography

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America MF Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.2.1. North America MF Market, by Treatment, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2. North America MF Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2.2. Canada

5.3. Europe MF Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.3.1. Europe MF Market, by Treatment, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.3.2. Europe MF Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.3.2.1. U.K.

5.3.2.2. Germany

5.3.2.3. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific MF Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.4.1. Asia Pacific MF Market, by Treatment, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4.2. Asia Pacific MF Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4.2.1. China

5.4.2.2. Japan

5.4.2.3. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5. Latin America MF Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.5.1. Latin America MF Market, by Treatment, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.5.2. Latin America MF Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.5.2.1. Brazil

5.5.2.2. Mexico

5.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

5.6. Middle East & Africa MF Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.6.1. MEA MF Market, by Treatment, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.6.2. MEA MF Market, by Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.6.2.1. GCC

5.6.2.2. Rest of MEA



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Astellas Pharma

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. News Coverage

6.2. Bayer AG

6.3. Dover Medical and Scientific Equipment, Ltd.

6.4. Elorac, Inc.

6.5. Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

6.6. Macopharma

6.7. Sanofi SA

6.8. Soligenix, Inc.

6.9. Varian Medical Systems

6.10. Yaupon Therapeutics

