Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023: Growing Adoption of Cordless Nail Guns
Mar 08, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nail gun market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
Shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun to drive market growth. The technological advances in battery-powered nail guns are attracting customers to adopt Li=ion battery technologies.
Market Overview
Rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency
The constant need for a convenient and comfortable work environment in the construction industry has led to the rapid adoption of power tools such as nail guns.
Battery runtime and maintenance issues
Battery run time and maintenance costs are the limitations of nail guns, which is affecting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Emerson Electric and Hilti, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and the shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun, will provide considerable growth opportunities to nail gun manufactures.
Emerson Electric, Hilti, Illinois Tool Works, Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Cordless - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Corded - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of cordless nail guns
- Rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools
- Shifting preferences from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns
- Other prominent trends
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Emerson Electric
- Hilti
- Illinois Tool Works
- Makita
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Techtronic Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5hs7kz/global_nail_gun?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article