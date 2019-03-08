Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023: Growing Adoption of Cordless Nail Guns

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 08, 2019, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nail gun market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

Shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun to drive market growth. The technological advances in battery-powered nail guns are attracting customers to adopt Li=ion battery technologies.

Market Overview

Rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency

The constant need for a convenient and comfortable work environment in the construction industry has led to the rapid adoption of power tools such as nail guns.

Battery runtime and maintenance issues

Battery run time and maintenance costs are the limitations of nail guns, which is affecting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Emerson Electric and Hilti, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and the shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun, will provide considerable growth opportunities to nail gun manufactures.

Emerson Electric, Hilti, Illinois Tool Works, Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Cordless - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Corded - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Other prominent challenges
  • Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing adoption of cordless nail guns
  • Rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools
  • Shifting preferences from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns
  • Other prominent trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Emerson Electric
  • Hilti
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • Makita
  • Robert Bosch
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Techtronic Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5hs7kz/global_nail_gun?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Mar 08, 2019, 17:00 ET Global Nicotine Patch Market 2019-2023: Technological Innovations ...

Mar 08, 2019, 16:45 ET Global Human Papilloma Virus Partnering Deals and Agreements,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023: Growing Adoption of Cordless Nail Guns

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 08, 2019, 17:15 ET