Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023: Growing Adoption of Cordless Nail Guns

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nail Gun Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nail gun market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

Shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun to drive market growth. The technological advances in battery-powered nail guns are attracting customers to adopt Li=ion battery technologies.

Market Overview



Rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency



The constant need for a convenient and comfortable work environment in the construction industry has led to the rapid adoption of power tools such as nail guns.



Battery runtime and maintenance issues



Battery run time and maintenance costs are the limitations of nail guns, which is affecting the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Emerson Electric and Hilti, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and the shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun, will provide considerable growth opportunities to nail gun manufactures.



Emerson Electric, Hilti, Illinois Tool Works, Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.



